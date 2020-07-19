Street Power Football: Street Power mode debuts on video

Share it:

SFL Interactive and Maximum Games have released a new trailer of Street Power Soccer focused on the Street Power mode, in which each player will have superpowers to make increasingly spectacular tricks and repeat marks.

The new trailer shows some powers like Air Jump (super aerial shot), Worm hole (quick step) e Shield (a defensive barrier for a limited period of time. The developers took advantage of the opportunity to also announce two new characters, namely Daniel "D10" Capellaro (Australia) and Issy Hitman (Holland), creator of the AKKA 3000 trick.

The two new names join an already rich roster that includes personalities such as Sean Garnier, Liv Cooke, Melody Donchet, Andrew Henderson, Raquel Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, JaviFreestyle, Soufiane Bencok, Aguska Mnich, Michal Rycaj, Yoanna Dallier, Andreas Freestyle, Yo Katsuyama, Kazane Flower Boy Shimazaki, CrisFreestyle, Peter Karasek, Laura Biondo, Boyka Ortiz, Anas Boukami, Ahmed Rakaba, Kristoffer Liicht, and Easyman.

Street Power Football will be available from 25 August for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam, pre-orders are already open in digital and physical version at all major retailers. Have you already looked at the trailer for the Panna Soccer mode?