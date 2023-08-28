Stonehouse Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In Stonehouse, a new ITV1 and ITV2 drama premiering in early 2023, the story behind a renowned political scandal to the early 1970s is going to be revealed.

MP John Stonehouse, a British politician and former Labour minister, staged his demise in 1974 by alleging he perished off the coast for Miami.

Later, he was found functioning properly in Australia. In Stonehouse, a new ITV1 and ITV2 drama set to premiere in early 2023, the true story of a well-known political scandal from the early 1970s will be disclosed.

After fake his own death in 1974 by alleging he perished off the coast of Miami, British politician as well as former Labour minister John Stonehouse was found alive and well in Australia!

Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes portray John Stonehouse and his wife Barbara in a three-part drama written by the renowned author John Preston.

ITV has released a first-look representation of Matthew as an MP John Stonehouse being questioned during a Labour Party meeting.

Matthew Macfadyen will play John Stonehouse, the discredited Labour MP mired in scandal in the 1970s, in the upcoming ITV drama Stonehouse. Succession aficionados will not be disappointed by this news.

Stonehouse, written by John Preston and produced by Jon S. Baird, will examine how a Labour MP along with a member of Harold Wilson’s cabinet mysteriously vanished and appeared to fabricate his own death.

The script by John Preston depicts the man as well as his flamboyant life, and I look forward to playing his role.”

Macfadyen described Stonehouse to be a “fascinating story” that features a “brilliant script,” teasing what viewers will get from the fresh three-part series. He continued, speaking for the mirror, “It’s so eloquently written.

However, it is tragic in many respects. He abandons his wife and children. Everything fell apart, but it has to do with proximity to power, ambition, narcissism, and everything else.

Here’s everything we know about ITV’s drama Stonehouse before it premieres on television.

The drama follows the life and times of discredited Labour minister John Stonehouse and stars BAFTA and Emmy winner Matthew Mcfadyen as the eponymous character.

In 1974, as a member of parliament, John Stonehouse attempted to fabricate his own demise.

Stonehouse Release Date

When it premieres on ITV1 upon Monday, January 2, 2023, at 9 p.m., Stonehouse will be the first show of its kind. New episodes of the drama will air on January 2, 3, and 4 at 9:00 p.m. each night.

In the future, Stonehouse will become available on ITV’s free new streaming service ITVX, and it will presumably be added to BritBox in the United States.

Stonehouse Cast

Co-starring with him is Keeley Hawes (The Bodyguard, It’s a Sin), who is also Macfadyen’s real-life wife. She will portray Barbara Stonehouse, Stonehouse’s wife, in the impending drama. Emer Heatley (Show Trial) will portray Sheila Buckley, Stonehouse’s concubine. Kevin McNally (The Crown, Unforgotten), Dorothy Atkinson (All Creatures Great and Small), and Igor Grabuzov (Voskresenskiy, No Looking Back) will round out the principal cast.

Stonehouse Trailer

Stonehouse Plot

John Stonehouse had an extraordinary life and political career, and Stonehouse recounts the story. He was the Labour representative for Walsall North.

In November 1974, he jumped from the shoreline of a prominent Florida luxury hotel and vanished, leaving behind an orderly mound of clothing.

Many speculated that he drowned or was devoured by sharks after disappearing off the coast of Miami after abandoning his wife Barbara as well as three small children.

John Stonehouse, a working-class individual who attended the London College of Economics and served within the Royal Air Force during the Second World War, appeared to be the ideal candidate for telling a political falsehood.

John Stonehouse, who gained a seat in the House of Commons in the 1960s and was known for his charisma, appeal, and self-assurance, promptly earned the affections of then-Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson along with other prominent Labour Party members.

It was widely anticipated that John Stonehouse, an increasing figure in the Labour party, would ascend to the topmost echelons of government after his promotion to Cabinet minister by Harold Wilson.

In the 1960s, however, he became entangled to the Czech secret service, initiated an affair in his assistant Sheila Buckley, as well as was suspected of deception after a number of his investments failed.

Financial and personal complications led Stonehouse to assume the true nature of a recently deceased constituent.

Then, he attempted to obtain a passport within the deceased man’s identity and hatched a complex plan to start over in Australia.

Stonehouse’s story took an absurd turn when he was misidentified for the missing lord Lord Lucan, whose maid had been assassinated during the same one month that Stonehouse vanished.

However, his heart had been the subject of criminal investigations. He was a member for parliament until he declared bankruptcy, was found guilty of fraud, as well as was sent to prison, after which he suffered three heart attacks.

According to the true tale of former British politician John Stonehouse, and she tried to fabricate his own demise, this drama is based.

John was presumed to have drowned or been devoured by sharks by a stunned public and media. He was survived by his devoted wife Barbara as well as three small children.

Early on in his parliamentary tenure, Stonehouse impressed the leader Harold Wilson and Labour stalwarts with his charisma, affability, and self-assurance.

He had matriculated from the London School from Economics, served in the RAF during the war, and appeared to be the ideal candidate for a career in politics.