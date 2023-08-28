Wild Bill Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

British police dramas have always found a means to succeed, as opposed to the typical American violence-filled and gunpoint investigation plotlines.

In contrast to their America counterparts, British police dramas are somewhat gentler and low-key, but this does not diminish their impact.

Sadly, not every British police drama survives on television. Here is anything we know about the British police drama Wild Bill, which was canceled after just a single season.

Wild Bill is a British comedy-drama series that follows an American police officer as he adjusts to his new position as chief of the the east Lincolnshire Police Force in Boston, Lincolnshire.

David Griffiths, Kyle Killeen, Dudi Appleton, as well as Jim Keeble devised the series in 2018.

Rob Lowe, who was cast as Bill Hixon, executive directed Wild Bill alongside Eleanor Morgan, Keith Redmon, and Scott Pennington, the show’s creators.

The first season of Wild Bill consists of six 45-minute episodes that were directed by Annie Griffin, John Hardwick, as well as Charles Martin.

However, despite beginning with 5.7 million watchers (albeit with some questionable accents), the show’s viewership declined significantly over its six-week run, with only 3.2 million watching the final episode.

ITV stated in a statement, “We are incredibly proud of Wild Bill and thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Rob Lowe as well as the filming teams at 42, Multi-Story Media, and Anonymous Content.

“Unfortunately, Wild Bill will not return for an additional installment.” We are incredibly appreciative of the cordial reception we received during filming within Boston, Lincolnshire.

ITV has not yet announced a second season of Wild Bill, but contingent on the show’s performance in the ratings, the story could return.

Rob Lowe, hero of The West Wing and St. Elmo’s Fire, plays American detective Bill Hixon, that relocates to Boston, Lincolnshire, to combat crime in the so-called “murder capital” of the United Kingdom.

Despite the presence of well-known American actors, the television series failed to ignite U.K. ratings and received divided reviews. ITV announced on Wednesday that the program will not be returning.

In the series, “West Wing” star Lowe portrayed Bill Hixon, an American police officer who relocates to the United Kingdom after being named chief constable in the East Lincolnshire Police Force.

Wild Bill Season 2 Release date

At the time of publication, Starz has not renewed Wild Bill for a third season. However, if one were to speculate, Season 3 of Heels could be released as early as 2023.

Wild Bill Season 2 Cast

Aloreia Spencer as Kelsey Hixon, Bill’s daughter

Rachael Stirling as Lady Mary Harborough, a local court judge who has an affair with Bill

Anjali Mohindra as Deputy Chief Constable Lydia Price, Bill’s second-in-command

Steffan Rhodri as DS Alex Blair, DC Yeardsley immediate superior

Angela Griffin as Lisa Cranston, a local journalist assigned to Bill

Tony Pitts as Commissioner Keith Metcafe, Bill’s manager

Divan Ladwa as PC Troy Drakes, a beat officer

Anthony Flanagan as PC Sean Cobley, Troy’s beat partner

Vicki Pepperdine as Broadbent, a pathologist at the East Lincolnshire Police Force

Aleksandra Jovanovic as Oleg Kraznov, Bill’s Russian antagonist

Wild Bill Season 2 Trailer

Wild Bill Season 2 Plot

Chief Constable Bill Hixon was dismissed to the American police force after assaulting a teenager who published pornographic images of his daughter Kelsey, who was fourteen years old.

Bill moves from Miami to Boston, Lincolnshire, along with becomes the chief of the East Lincolnshire Police Force, a position that many of his coworkers oppose.

DC Muriel Yeardsley, an aspiring CID detective, was the only one who desires Bill’s presence. Bill and Muriel partner up in Wild Bill to investigate a succession of homicide cases, conspiracies, and fraudulent accusations.

Each episode of Wild Bill presents Bill with a new case to solve, while he attempts to halt Oleg Kraznov, a Russian industrialist attempting to establish a criminal empire within East Lincolnshire. Wild Bill’s professional existence is not his sole concentration.

Bill has an infatuation with the neighborhood crown court judge, Lady Harborough, and finds himself comforting the families of casualties in his cases.

Bill must also contend with officers such as PC Sean Cobley as well as PC Troy Drakes who are resistant to his regime.

Wild Bill additionally follows Bill’s granddaughter Kelsey as she makes an unanticipated acquaintance while adjusting to a new school.

A spokesperson for ITV stated, “We are incredibly proud of Wild Bill and thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Rob Lowe as well as the production teams at 42, MultiStory Media, and Anonymous Content.

Nonetheless, Wild Bill will not reappear over a second installment. We are extremely appreciative of the cordial reception we received during filming in Boston, Lincolnshire.”

However, despite beginning with 5.7 million viewers, the show’s viewership declined significantly over it’s six-week run, with only 3.2 million watching the final episode.

ITV stated in a statement, “We are incredibly proud of Wild Bill and thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Rob Lowe as well as the production teams at 42, Multi-Story Media, and Anonymous Content.

“Unfortunately, Wild Bill will not return for the second installment.” We are extremely appreciative of the cordial reception we received during filming in Boston, Lincolnshire.”