The Attack of the Giants 139: all the leaks waiting for the final chapter

In a few days an era will end, a manga that has accompanied us for almost twelve years and that has fascinated millions of readers from all over the world. The Attack of the Giants 139 is ready and will be released on April 9, 2021, and awaiting the arrival of the final chapter we decided to make a summary of all the spoilers that have appeared on the net.

Of course the question everyone is asking is if Hajime Isayama can answer all the questions in just 45 pages, since we remind you that the final chapter will not boast, surprisingly, an above average length. Regardless of the ending, however, it is undeniable that the work will always be remembered as one of those that marked an era.

The appointment of April 9, however it does not mark the definitive conclusion of the series, as we remind you that in the winter of 2022 the second part of The Attack of the Giants 4 will arrive, the final season of the anime curated by MAPPA. It will also be interesting to find out if Isayama decides to return to the manga with extra chapters or not, given that there is still a few months to separate us from the publication of Volume 34.

