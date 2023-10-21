Still Up Episode 8 (2023) Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The public responded enthusiastically to the new and exciting romantic television series Still Up when it first aired. The release date of Still Up Season 2 is now generating a lot of interest among spectators.

The Apple TV Plus show centers on the friendship between Lisa and Danny, two closest friends who share a struggle with severe sleeplessness.

The eighth episode of the Steve Burge with Natalie Walter-created Apple TV series “Still Up” is now available.

On October 23, 2023, Episode 7 was made available, and since then, there have been rumors that the show is working on Episode 8.

Still Up Episode 8 (2023) Release Date

Interested viewers are currently impatiently awaiting the release of “Still Up Episode 8” to learn more about the program.

Finally responding to their request, the producers are returning with the eighth episode of the show. Official records indicate that “Still Up Episode 8” will air on October 27, 2023.

Still Up Episode 8 (2023) Cast

Antonia Thomas as Lisa

Craig Roberts as Danny

Blake Harrison as Veggie

Rich Fulcher as Cat Man

Luke Fetherston as Adam

Bronte Smith as Poppy

Lois Chimimba as Amy

Albert Magashi as Tyler

Ivana Basic as Lena

Cathy Murphy as NIkki

Still Up Episode 8 (2023) Trailer

Still Up Episode 8 (2023) Plot

Danny explains the game’s rules to Lisa over the phone as they play a game as a family, and coincidentally, Lisa wins! Veggie now understands that his partner has feelings for Danny instead of him and is hardly ever interested in him.

Danny invited Lisa out on another date when she got up to leave, but she declined, saying Danny wasn’t over her ex yet. She said that she was alluding to Lisa when Danny remarked that she had never brought up Chloe to him.

“Still Up” follows the trials and tribulations of two friends, Lisa, an illustrator, and Danny, a newspaper reporter, who progressively fall in love while also battling insomnia. The couple steadily gets to know each other during late-night discussions, and they start to fall in love.

The documentary “Still Up” captures the daily chats of Lisa and Danny as they navigate the complexities of friendship.

Although “Still Up Episode 8” advertisements have not yet been released, we can anticipate that Danny and Lisa will receive more attention this time around while Veggie and Amy will be saved for a later episode.

In their film Still Up, Steve Burge and Natalie Walter follow three insomniac friends who talk into the early hours of the morning about everything but their feelings for one another. The official summary of the series is given below:

