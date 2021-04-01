Attack on Titan final season sequel confirmed

The 16 episodes that were listed for the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on titan), which would mark the end of the anime almost together with the manga, but as the plot unfolded, all the speculations revolved around that this last season would be being divided into two parts, a fact that has been fulfilled this week, since this has been confirmed and we have been told that the second part of the final season of Attack on Titan It will return in the upcoming winter season, thus joining the anime premieres for 2022.

The anime of Attack on Titan The Final Season premiered on NHK on December 7. For Latin America we can enjoy it legally through Crunchyroll and Funimationas they are broadcasting it simulcast.

This season has the direction of Yuichiro Hayashi (Dorohedoro, Garo the Animation, Kakegurui), the scripts again have been worked by Hiroshi Seko (Ajin, Vinland Saga, Mob Psycho 100), now the character design has been in charge of Tomohiro Kishi (Dorohedoro , days), and in the section on musical composition it has returned Hiroyuki Sawano (Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Sagapara) collaborate on the project.

The Attack on Titan anime premiered in April 2013, the second season premiered in April 2017. And it was until 2019 when the third season saw the light, on the other hand the manga has 32 volumes published in Japan and 31 in Mexico for Panini Manga.

