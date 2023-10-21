Scream 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

Fans of Wes Craven’s iconic horror series can’t get enough of the films in the series. And after Scream 6 in 2023, fans will be even more eager for a Ghostface-centric seventh chapter.

Like Ghostface, the Scream series has been going strong since its inception in 1996. Since its start, the saga has given us some of the finest horror films, and the most recent film, in which a new group of Woodsboro survivors confronted the masked murderer in New York City, gave us a brand-new location, characters, and prospective storylines. There are many ways to bring back this knife-wielding villain, much as in the finest slasher flicks of all time. The release date information for Scream 7 is provided below.

Scream 7 Release Date

The release date for Scream 7 has not yet been set. The release date of the picture, however, might be as late as 2024 or as early as 2025. Since work on Scream 7 has not started yet, the earliest possible release date is late 2024 or early 2025. Once production begins and the script is finalized, it will likely take three months from start to finish.

It’s also important to remember that the current strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG AFTRA members have likely slowed development and delayed production plans. This strengthens the likelihood of releases in late 2024 or early to mid-2025.

About Scream Film Series

There have been six films, a TV series, products, games, and more related to the Scream murder mystery and slasher franchise from the United States. Wes Craven helmed the first four installments. For the fifth and sixth films, respectively, Williamson brought back Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt as writers and Tyler Gillett as director.

Before Halloween (2018) was released, the 1996 picture Scream held the record for the highest worldwide-earning slasher film.[Less than a year afterward, on December 12, 1997, Scream 2 was released as a sequel. On February 4, 2000, Scream 3 was released as the third and final film in the Scream franchise.

Scream 4, the fourth film in the franchise, was released on April 15, 2011, reviving the series after an absence of eleven years. Scream, an anthology series that ran for three seasons on MTV and VH1 from 2015 to 2016 but is not canon to the films, was released in 2015. On January 14, 2022, the fifth film in the series hit theaters.

It’s the first film in the series not directed by Wes Craven (who passed away in 2015) and production began in 2019, with directors Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett attached, writers Busick and Vanderbilt, and series’ original creator Williamson coming back in the role of executive producer. Scream VI, the sixth installment, was officially announced in February 2022. On March 10, 2023, it finally hit shelves.

Scream 7 Cast

Although it has not been officially announced, we can almost certainly assume that Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown will all be returning to the big screen. Both Gale Weathers and Kirby Reed made it through Scream 6, so we may expect to see Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere again. Neve Campbell’s absence as Sidney Prescott was keenly felt in Scream 6, thus her return would be welcome. Even Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original screenplay for “Scream,” has shown interest in seeing Campbell reprise her role.

The anticipated cast for Scream 7 is as follows:

Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin

Roger Jackson as Ghostface

Scream 7 Plot

Scream VI focused on Sam Carpenter’s damaged psyche, delving into her unexplainable need to wear the Ghostface mask and kill as her father did decades previously. At the end of the movie, she seemingly discards her fearful mindset by leaving the Ghostface mask she wore during her struggle with Detective Wayne Bailey (Dermot Mulroney) on the ground where the confrontation ended.

If not her, however, maybe another disturbed person will feel compelled to assume the mantle if she discards the mask, laying the stage for yet another film in the series. Fans have become connected to both the younger faces and the old classic characters, so it would be great if they all returned for Scream 7. None of them should go, by any means!

Scream 7 Director

Recently, it was reported that Christopher Landon will be taking over as director of Scream 7 from Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Several Paranormal Activity movies, the Happy Death Day movies, Freaky, and Landon’s most recent effort, We Have a Ghost for Netflix, starring David Harbour and Jahi Winston, are all examples of his work in the horror/horror-comedy genre. The film’s debut was in February of this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are in the midst of delaying production on a new Universal horror film because of the ongoing strike by screenwriters and performers. They’re joining Chad Villella as executive producers for the series. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who penned the screenplays for the first two Scream movies, may or may not return to write the screenplay for Scream 7. Since Landon already has screenwriting skills, he could just take up the job himself.

Scream 7 Trailer

Although production on Scream 7 has been greenlit, we currently don’t have any footage to share.

Where to watch Scream 7?

Scream 7 will probably debut in theaters first and then on streaming services, much like the other films in the series. The finest films in the series, including the most recent, are now available on the Paramount Plus streaming service. We anticipate that any future Scream films will also find a home here. The movies are also available for purchase or rental on Amazon Prime.

Conclusion

The first one focused on fright flicks, while the second one discussed follow-up films. Scream 3 addressed trilogies, Scream 4 dealt with reboots, and Scream 5 continued the series’ history. The most recent episode commented on the franchise model. Followers of the slasher genre may likely anticipate some exciting tales and the ways in which the characters integrate into them, so this looks like an intriguing component. There has been no confirmed news about Scream 7 casting or a release date.