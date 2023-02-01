Star Trek: Picard season 3: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

At the New York Comic Con, Patrick Stewart’s character’s old acquaintances and one significant nemesis were brought back in a trailer for Star Trek: Picard.

LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, and Gates McFadden made cameo appearances in the teaser as Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge, Worf, and Dr. Beverly Crusher, respectively. AI antagonist Professor Moriarty also made a threatening reappearance in the clip.

With 10 brand-new episodes that were shot concurrently with season 2, this season of Star Trek: Picard is expected to be the show’s last one.

Star Trek: Picard season 3

When Picard redefined the Star Trek world in the first season while paying respect to Patrick Stewart’s legendary portrayal of Jean-Luc Picard, it astounded the audience. It manages to introduce a totally new cast of interesting people while still slipping in a few unexpectedly familiar ones. Though the ratio of new and old stories is often kept in check, Star Trek: Picard’s complete reunion this season looks to be tilting the balances.

Vadic, the villain introduced in Season 3 and portrayed by Pulp Fiction’s iconic Amanda Plummer, is still mostly unknown. But if anything can be inferred from the Star Trek: Picard teaser trailer, it’s that she’s a strong force that even Captain Picard is afraid of.

The third season’s plot, according to the show’s makers, was motivated by a struggle similar to that in Wrath of Khan, so viewers should be ready to see the Enterprise crew, or the Titan, as it were, confront their most perilous test yet.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 Storyline

Two incidents from previous Star Trek movies were really carried over into the first season of Star Trek: Picard: The destruction of Romulus in Star Trek: Nemesis (Picard struggles with this throughout the first season) and Data’s death in Star Trek: Nemesis (2002; (which was used to introduce the synthetic humans that helped prevent the rescue of Romulan refugees and ultimately set the stage for Picard to resign from Star Fleet). Due to two synthetic twins who are linked to his old buddy Data, the synths are under a ban, and Picard is compelled to assist them.

Spoiler alert: At the conclusion of season one, Picard discovers the residence of Data’s original inventor and turns himself into a synthetic in order to avoid dying.

This leads us back to where we left off with Picard, who is now sailing the La Sirena with a new, improvised crew in search of whatever fresh adventure lies ahead. Beginning the second season, Picard and a few of his former Star Trek: The Next Generation series friends—including Seven of Nine played by Jerri Ryan, and Raffi Musiker played by Michelle Hurd—are transferred to the year 2024.

The Confederation of Earth, a xenophobic version of Starfleet that seeks to exterminate all aliens, has been founded in the timeline, and Picard and his crew must figure out what the omnipotent Q (John De Lancie) has done to alter it.

He may be seen digging through his Star Trek: The Next Generation memorabilia in the first season three teaser, and later, he and his former coworker Riker (Jonathan Frakes) can be seen standing next to each other and aiming phasers at an unidentified target.

More returning characters, including Data’s Brent Spinner and Geordi La Forge’s Levar Burton, are promised in season three, according to the trailer. The USS Titan, captained by Captain William T. Riker, is a new ship that is only hinted at in the official season three trailer. In addition, we witness Dr. Crusher firing a gun against disguised foes and a Federation structure exploding.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Cast

Patrick Stewart’s return as Picard should go without saying, but we’re worried that many of his new acquaintances from seasons one and two won’t. Stewart won’t be traveling with Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati/the Borg Queen), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Santiago Cabrera (Captain Chris Rios), and Isa Briones (Soji Asha).

Picard hasn’t given up on his new crew, either. Seven of Nine and Raffi Musiker will both be played by Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd, respectively. If Picard’s new love interest Laris (Orla Brady) returns to Jean-château Luc’s remains to be seen.

The choice to eliminate the new actors was “the toughest thing,” according to Picard showrunner Terry Matalas, who also said that they “simply don’t have unlimited funds or run time to do honor to the characters.”

As the primary enemy, a character named Vadic, Amanda Plummer has entered the Star Trek Picard season 3 ensemble. In the meanwhile, Daniel Davis will reprise his Professor Moriarty character from Star Trek: The Next Generation while Spiner will return as Data’s wicked sibling Lore.

There will be a few unexpected actors in the cast this season. The TNG villain Moriarty, played by Daniel Davis, will make an appearance. In the previous season, La Forge and Doctor Pulaski developed Moriarty as a computer-generated riddle that might outwit Data in the Holodeck. Moriarty became actual through an unintentional power spike, becoming one of the Enterprise’s most dangerous wicked geniuses.

With respect to the role played by LeVar Burton, this season of Picard has two intriguing new castings. Mica Burton (Critical Role) and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) will be joining the cast. The U.S.S. Titan’s helmsman, Ensign Sidney La Forge, will be played by Chestnut, while Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi’s younger daughter who performs tasks her father, will be played by Mica Burton (LeVar Burton’s real daughter).

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer

At the show’s New York Comic Con panel in October 2022, a teaser for the last season was shown, showcasing the reunion of old friends and an old foe.

The brief video, which lasts a little under 1.5 minutes, begins with admiral Jean-Luc Picard getting an SOS transmission before he meets up with his old friend Riker (Jonathan Frakes) at a bar to ask for his assistance.

The release date for Star Trek: Picard season 3

Star Trek: Picard was only assigned an early 2023 release date for months. On the other hand, it was just revealed that the program would debut on February 16, 2023.

Each week, a new episode of the show’s first two seasons was shown. Following suit, Season 3 will begin showing brand-new episodes every Thursday on February 16. The third season will include ten episodes.

Remember that the second and third seasons’ production and shooting all started at the same time in 2020. Two years after season one finished, the second season of Star Trek: Picard debuted in March 2022. Season three will air in early 2023. The last season will be directed by Terry Matalas and Jonathan Frakes, with Terry Matalas serving as the season’s showrunner.

How to watch Star Trek Picard season 3?

When it premieres, Star Trek Picard season 3 will be made available on Paramount Plus. The first two seasons are now available to stream on the platform.