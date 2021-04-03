First trailer for the 2nd season of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

The second season of the animated manga adaptation Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun) from Osamu Nishi will premiere on April 17 and from NHK They remind us by sharing the first promotional video.

DA PUMP will return from the first season to put the opening with the theme “No! No! Satisfaction!” and Amatsuki will be in charge of interpreting the ending, and this will be titled “Kokoro Show Time“.

The first season of the anime is part of the Crunchyroll catalog from October 5, 2019 ending on March 7, 2020 with 23 episodes, having Makoto Moriwaki as director in the studio of Bandai Namco Pictures, the script was in charge of Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Black Clover) and the design of the characters had the collaboration of Satohiko Sano. They will return for this new project.

For this new season it has been revealed that Tatsuhisa Suzuki and Shinichiro Miki They join the cast as the characters Ronove Lomiere and Ari.

The anime Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun based on the work of Osamu Nishi has been in charge of introducing us to Suzuki Iruma and the twists and turns that occur in his life after being sold by his parents to a demon who ends up adopting him and raising him as if he were their grandson.