Natsumi Takamori- the voice of Mei Misaki celebrates her birthday

On February 14, the birthday of voice actress Natsumi Takamori, also known by Yuka Kotori and Haruka Omori, was celebrated in Japan.

The artist shared a message through her official Twitter account: « Good morning on my birthday! Thank you all very much for your congratulations. I want to spend another year of good health, and it is all I need.

I’m sure many of you have woken up confused by last night’s earthquake, but please be more concerned about your health than my birthday for now.

Takamori was born on February 14, 1987, in Yamanashi Prefecture, began her professional activity in 2009, and is currently affiliated with the Pro-Fit representation agency.

Within the industry, she is recognized for roles such as Mei Misaki in Another, Miku Maekawa in The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls, Nikka Edvardine Katajaine in Brave Witches, Ellery Himeyuri in Tantei Opera Milky Holmes, Konatsu Toro in Gkujyo, Hotan in Denkigai no Honya-san and Misaki Kamiigusa in Sakura-sou no Pet na Kanojo.

Natsumi Takamori also uses the stage name Yuka Kotori in her performances as a voice actress in the adult video game industry, such as visual novels ( eroge ).

His most recent overall involvement in the video game industry includes Ao Sorakado in Summer Pockets: Reflection Blue and Yamabuki Suou in Moe! Ninja Girls RPG.