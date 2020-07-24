Sports journalism with a gender perspective and the long way to go

Share it:

For Olga Trujillo, the coverage should be even, counting the triumphs, as well as the errors of the women's and men's branch (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

On one occasion, Olga Trujillo spoke to Anna Peniche, legal director of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) on the podcast "Burn it all down". The lawyer commented that she would like the media to talk about the players as empowered women, not as victims.

“But the reality is different, we all know it. What is not said in the media has to do with issues of lack, friction between the same players, issues of alcoholism, mental health, "said the now editor of the specialized media Olympic Goddesses.

Comparison of the covers after the arrival of Javier Hernández and Kenti Robles at Real Madrid (Photo: Special)

The journalistic coverage Contrasting women's sport contrasts with men's. An example is the front page of the newspaper Record September 1, 2014 and July 14, 2020. The first announces the arrival of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández to Real Madrid, while the second has no mention of the signing of Kenti Robles with the same team.

For Trujillo, coverage should be even, counting the triumphs and errors of both branches. "It is as if he were a player. My basketball coach told us: "Are you going to bounce the ball only with the right? Then you are only half a player." So journalists, we are men, women and everyone we have to learn to couple what matters in this social construction"He explained.

"The road is still very long"

"Women who open roads" is the motto of the Olympic Goddesses (Photo: Twitter / @diosa- olimpicas)

"Women who open paths" is the motto of Olympic Goddesses. This is stated in the cover letter that, Olga says, must be updated. However, the years pass and the objective remains the same: to give visibility to the athletes.

"Olympic Goddesses for me it was born as a form of expression of myself, a way of looking for my own voice ”, recalled the editor. I had already tried sports journalism in Record, where he realized the differences that were made by being a man or a woman.

In fact, in Record I received some comments about why I, who was a woman, could not take advantage of that to get more notes from the footballers, which speaks to me a lot about how women are used or how we are seen in sports journalism ", lament.

Olga Trujillo, editor of Diosas Olímpicas (Photo: Twitter @depormedias)

Glad of the analogies, she commented: "I came as an explorer to the jungle with a little knife wanting to open the way to something that did not exist". The communicator brought together her knowledge learned at UNAM, her years as a basketball player and her experience in journalism.

"It said, 'I'm really passionate about this.' Now I understand that what I was passionate about was seeing how all these women transcended through play, how all of them were released from certain burdens or from their pasts. Now that I see it from a distance, I saw them as a mirrorI could see what they wanted to say through their game, "he said.

Years go by and the objective of the Olympic Goddesses remains the same: to give visibility to the athletes (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In these eight years the road has not been easy. Building the first page in a wordpress, getting followers, looking for contacts and leaning on collaborators, has been part of the path of being an entrepreneur.

“Many times I wanted to get off the boat. Today I am very pleased to see that I resonate with many women or that they resonate with me because we are interested in it, we like it, we care that justice is done for women, ”she said.

At the end of the day, as the end of the letter from the Olympic Goddesses says, "The road is still very long and this is only the beginning".

A great little change

Mexican journalism still has a long way to go (Photo: Daniel Becerril / Reuters)

Olga, in addition to managing her journalistic projects, gives gender perspective courses. Next to Claudia Pedraza, gave a workshop in the sports supplement Court from the newspaper Reform.

After the talk, the editor of the media told him: “Hey, with all due respect, I would like to know what you think of the internal note, of how it is written. I also received comments and I would like you to send me the inclusive language manual"

"For me that it was like a step forwardHow we can start to open minds to understand a little more the reasons why sports journalism has a gender perspective. It was very interesting, even even there I got emails to send the manual and I would be happy, "he recalled.

Olga Trujillo, in addition to managing her journalistic projects, gives gender perspective courses (Photo: Twitter @depormedias)

In fact, for Adrianelly Hernández, journalist of Olympic GoddessesTaking these courses is the beginning of the change. "This need must be emphasized that all the media should be trained in gender issues, ”he said.

"We understand that it is not going to be an overnight change, but little by little we are going to see fewer covers like Kenti's, there in a very small section. So we invite them to that, to take training, "he added.

"The issue of women in sports was very difficult. Believe me, I feel that it has even become relevant. Before there was a note and only my family read it, and now doing a group, there are people who want to push a topic that is very very important ”, concluded Olga.

This is the third installment of the interview. Don't miss the first two. One tried on inequality in women's football (click this link) and the other on gender violence (click on this link).

