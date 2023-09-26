Spellbound Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of the English-language mythological television series Spellbound is forthcoming. It is a sequel to ZDF and Cottonwood Media’s Find Me in Paris (2018–2020) and is located in the same building to be the Paris Opera Ballet School.

Nevertheless, it has a new cast and focuses on magic instead of time travel. On August 31, 2023, the show debuted on Hulu.

Spellbound, Hulu’s latest and critically acclaimed production, is ideal if you want a captivating voyage into the worlds of dance and the supernatural.

In the television series Spellbound, the mystical and dancing realms are deftly merged. The result is an unusual combination that will appeal to a wide range of audiences.

The drama depicts Cece’s journey as she learns to balance dance, education, friendships, and the responsibility of keeping herself special secret secure.

Due to the cohesiveness of Spellbound’s numerous elements, the story is more captivating.

It lends complexity and depth to the narrative. Spellbound is an compelling drama series which transcends its genre for this reason.

The Spellbound Season 2 release date is eagerly anticipated due to the popularity of the first season.

After discovering that she is a sorceress, Cece Parker Jones juggles her dance career and existence within the Paris Opera Ballet School with her witchcraft.

Spellbound Season 1 Release Date

Season 1 of Spellbound premiered on Hulu on August 31, 2023. There were thirteen episodes in total. In subsequent years, additional seasons will occur.

Hulu was subsequently contracted to handle American distribution when the series was first announced in 2022, and a release date of August 31, 2023 was later set.

The CBC joined as an a Canadian distributor in April 2023. On August 10, 2023, Hulu made available a full-length trailer.

Spellbound Season 1 Cast

Hailey Romain as Cece Parker Jones

Margherita Barbieri as Simone Souter

Abigail O’Regan as Mia Banks

Etienne Moana as Benoit Ducasse

Sam Darius as Jack Ryder

Zac Gabriel Werb as Finn Cassidy

Rik Young as Armando Castillo

Cameron James-King as Adrian

Imogen Mackie Walker as Amy

Raven Dauda as Ginger Jones

Malou Beauvoir as Lizzie Jones

Gomolémo Tsagaé as Lola

Charles Baker as Kevin

Briony Martha as Juliet

Spellbound Season 1 Trailer

Spellbound Season 1 Plot

The brand-new drama series Spellbound promises to entice viewers. The protagonist of the narrative is a 15-year-old girl named Cece Parker Jones.

She migrated from a small American community to France in order to attend the prestigious Paris Opera Ballet School.

As her passion for dance grows, she unearths a compendium of family lore. This initiates a series of odd occurrences.

A protecting enchantment has concealed her true identity, however it is disclosed after she makes an unanticipated discovery, which unwittingly draws her adversary closer.

People are on the edge of their seats as Cece navigates the difficulties that of dancing school, relationships, and her newly discovered extraordinary abilities. Her journey is complex and arduous.

When 15-year-old Cece Parker Jones moves from a small community in the United States to France to attend the Paris Opera Ballet School, she feels on top of the world.

When she discovers a book of family charms in the back chamber of her aunt Ginger’s apothecary, however, everything changes.

She accidentally casts the antidote to a protection enchantment that has concealed her identity since she was a child.’