Where to Watch The Wheel of Time season 2

We anticipate the wheels turning once again. It definitely seems like we’re in the high fantasy season on Prime Video now that Amazon’s The Wheel of Time season 2 has finished production and the service is placing a full blitz behind Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. And the season 2 premiere of The Wheel of Time is linked below!

Additionally, the fantasy series celebrated the completion of production by releasing a behind-the-scenes teaser film. It alludes to certain unexplored locales and grand action sequences. Oh, and information regarding how the program will vary from the first season has surfaced.

The Wheel of Time season 2

Before the second season of The Wheel of Time ever aired, Prime Video purchased it! When the first season’s finale aired in November, the second season had already been partially shot. Longtime fans were divided by the series, which was based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, but it seemed to be successful enough to warrant future installments.

We have lacked a high-concept political fantasy land with a necessary feminine twist ever since Game of Thrones ended. Season 1 of The Wheel of Time filled that gap. The eight well-paced episodes of the first season were crammed with plot and worldbuilding. Along with warriors, magic, and dragons (but not that kind, not yet anyway). What may the second season of The Wheel of Time bring?

Showrunner Rafe Judkins has a wide variety of options to pick from when constructing his version of the story since there are 14 books in the Robert Jordan series. We came away from the series wondering how Egwene (Madeleine Madden) could bring Nyneave (Zo Robins) back to life after she seemed to have passed away.

What will happen to Rand, the dragon reborn, played by Josh Stradowski? Where is Barney Harris’ character Mat? Would Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) be able to restart her romance with Lan (Daniel Henney) if she lost communication with One Power?

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Cast

The primary cast from Season 1 will return, with one noteworthy exception:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Fares Fares as The Dark One

Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche

The most notable casting change is Dónal Finn (The Witcher, Cursed) replacing Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon. We noted Harris wasn’t any longer a cast member in September 2021. According to Deadline(opens in new tab), Judkins has declined to provide a reason for his departure.

But the primary supporting figures from The Wheel of Time are back. That includes Siuan Sanche from Sophie Okoendo’s The Wheel of Time season 2 and The Dark One, the main adversary from Fares Fares. The fan site WOTseries.com speculates that Maigan, played by Sandy McDade, will appear.

The Story of The Wheel of Time season 2

The Eye of the World, the first novel in Robert Jordan’s trilogy, served as the basis for most of the first season of The Wheel of Time. However, it also included components from volumes two and three. Additionally, there are enough differences between the TV show and the novels that we must only use them as a loose guide. We anticipate that season two will emphasize The Great Hunt, which is book two, in many ways.

Plot and casting clues point to The Great Hunt’s future strands. The Horn of Valere was taken from Fal Dara by Padan Fain, who our heroes will undoubtedly pursue to recover it. To leave the relic with a Darkfriend would be inappropriate.

At the very finale of the season one finale, the Seanchan, of course, made their debut. A true nightmare application of the One Power is introduced by their armies and invasion, which play a significant part in the novels.

Showrunner Rafe Judkins said Seanchan would play a significant part in the next season at New York Comic Con. The conclusion of book three, The Dragon Reborn, will be reached by the end of season two, he said.

According to Judkins, the first three novels serve as the series’ kind of introduction and put the ensemble cast’s varied trajectories in motion. The loneliness experienced by the protagonists will be a recurring subject throughout the season.

The Wheels of Time’s official Twitter account published that the first episode’s title is “A Taste of Solitude.” This is the name of a chapter in the series’ sixth volume.

Rafe Judkins said that Season 2 would include plots from Books Two, “The Great Hunt,” and Three, “The Dragon Reborn,” on the Empire Spoiler Special Film Podcast.

These will be weaved together to better fit the TV format rather than directly following the books. The second season will follow the first’s eight-episode format. They have also had to bulk up their appearances in comparison to the books since Moiraine and Lan only appear in one chapter of book two. This would be a disservice to Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney’s talent and appeal.

The episode of The Wheel of Time season 2

In comparison to season one episodes, The Wheel Of Time Season 2 episodes will be longer. Like season 1, there are going to be a total of 8 episodes, however, the producers have not yet provided any information on the order in which they will air. It is anticipated that certain episodes may be published all at once while others may maintain a weekly release schedule.

Release Date for The Wheel of Time season 2

Although season 2 of The Wheel of Time may start as early as 2023, the return date for the fantasy series is uncertain. Showrunner Rafe Judkins has indeed given us a few hints about the series, which began filming in July 2021.

Given the length of the program, we anticipate the editing will take some time after Season 2’s filming wrapped up in May 2022. The post-production phase is often expected to take at least six months.

Where can I watch Season 2 of The Wheel of Time?

The Wheel of Time is only available on Prime Video, much like the first season.