Spare Me Great Lord Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Tencent Penguin Pictures Animation Company airs the anime Spare Me, Great Lord, which is produced in China. This well-liked program was created by BigFireBird Animation. Based on the Chinese book of the same name by Hui Shuohua De Zhouzi, it recounts the lives of orphans Lu Shu and Lu Xiaoyu. In contrast, Lu Shu is a metahuman experiencing profound personal, national, and global changes at the dawn of a new age of magical mischief.

When the opening theme song—which was both hilarious and gorgeously animated—went viral on YouTube, the anime’s fan base exploded. Season 2 of Spare Me, Dear Lord is highly anticipated by anime fans. Following the news of the show’s renewal, fans are demanding a second season. Without further ado, therefore, let’s investigate the question.

Spare Me Great Lord Season 2 Renewal Status

Fans who have been anxiously anticipating the return of Spare Me, Great Lord! may now breathe a sigh of relief: the show will be returning for a second season. This wonderful news, however, was announced back on August 8, 2022, at the Tencent Video Animation annual conference. There is, therefore, no need for alarm. There is currently no information on when the next season will launch, so fans will have to remain tuned for further details.

Spare Me Great Lord Story

The show is based on the eponymous Chinese online book by Hui Shuohua De Zhouzi. It follows the same sequential cultivation storyline as the previous Donghua, but instead of cultivating one’s good qualities, the protagonist in this story gains power by influencing and manipulating other people.

Orphan Lu Shu’s tale is told here. He isn’t your average orphan. At the dawn of the magical age, he undergoes metahuman changes that affect not just himself but also his nation and the whole planet. Observe as Lu Shu embarks on a quest to further his extraordinary abilities with his sister, the beautiful and energetic Lu Xiaoyu.

They’ll face challenges, encounters, and even encounters with their country’s most powerful citizens. To vanquish his endless army of enemies, he will use every trick in his arsenal. I believe it’s great that Chinese animation has become better over the years, even if we both agree that Da Wang Rao Ming’s problems outweighed its merits.

While it’s true that Da Wang Rao Ming’s opening sequence is its most notable redeeming quality, the show has progressed beyond that point.

Spare Me Great Lord Season 2 Cast

Season 2 of the Spare Me, Great Lord anime stars Lu Shu, Nie Ting alongside Shi Xuejin, Li Xianyi, Cao Qingci, Lu Xiaoyu, and a slew of other fantastic characters. The Demonic King Who Chases His Wife and Planting Manual are among the programs that Big Firebird Animation has worked on. They were the producers of The Longhua.

Spare Me Great Lord Season 2 Plot

Since there are few facts about Spare Me, Great Lord’s second season, we can only speculate about the plot. But the next season will likely continue the plot exactly where the last one left off.

Where to watch Spare Me Great Lord?

Until June 2022, not a single big streaming service—not even a few regional ones—had Spare Me, Great Lord! accessible. Except for a handful of odd Chinese streaming sites that don’t work in the West, no one knows whether it’s accessible for streaming anyplace in the globe. There are, however, episodes that you may view on sites like Gogoanie, YouTube, 4Anime, and 9Anime.

Spare Me Great Lord Season 1 Rating

We don’t know how viewers will respond to Da Wang Rao Ming Season 2 just yet. Thus, we shall investigate the origins of Da Wang Rao Ming’s debut season. The anime has an 8.7/10 rating on IMDb, but a 7.61 rating on MyAnimeList.

Spare Me Great Lord Season 2 Trailer

There will be further seasons of the show after the first. Due to the lack of information, a trailer for the second season of the Spare Me, Great Lord anime has not been released yet. Now that we remember how fun and action-packed this animation was in season 1, let’s watch the trailer again.