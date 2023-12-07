I Am The Villain Chapter 30 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

After following Luci for some time, Theodore finally confronted her about it. Now that he knows who she is, he has threatened to reveal her name, which would result in her death before the high court because it is the fate of those who make decisions there.

By acting as she felt would prevent her from turning into the tragic heroine of his book, Luci felt she was doing well.

She may suffer the same destiny as the actual Luci in this tale, but her trust in this isn’t wavering.

Theodore addressing her about it took her completely by surprise, and Luci was taken aback by how severe he was about it.

Though he would not discuss it, she has a lot of questions about why he allowed her to deceive everyone up until this point.

Fans eagerly await the publication with the upcoming I Am the Villain Chapter 23 because there may be significant developments in it that will reveal Luci’s fate.

There is no way of knowing what will happen before the chapter is posted; therefore, it will be difficult to predict as we do not yet have a spoiler to the chapter.

The manga incorporates some well-worn clichés, but the artwork is what keeps things moving forward. The Isekai manga follows Lucy, a reincarnated villain, on her journey through dramedy.

With millions of followers, author Sejji, who is well-known for High School Days, has managed to keep the excitement level high. These enthusiasts are fascinated by Sejji’s tales, but Lucy, the main character, has their hearts.

The upcoming release of I Am the Fated Villain Chapter 110 has the fans thrilled. With more than 10 million opinions, I Am The Villain’s captivating story and artwork have managed to captivate a sizable fan base.

We heard of an odd event that happened in the Xianglun Divine Land in the previous chapter.

Clan members intend to carry out an enigmatic ceremony to conceal the identity of an enigmatic figure that is seen in the backdrop.

Nevertheless, the tight atmosphere is broken and shockwaves through the entire situation when an intruder daringly enters the clan’s sacred grounds.

As the narrative goes on, it becomes evident that Jiang Yang has been the enigmatic person behind this bold assault.

I Am The Villain Chapter 30 Release Date

The eagerly awaited release of I Am The Villain Chapter 30 will shortly bring the series to a close. Chapter 30 of I Am the Villain will be available this week on December 14, 2023.

I Am The Villain Chapter 30 Trailer

I Am The Villain Chapter 30 Plot

For Lucy, being whisked away into a world of ballrooms with picnics isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be—at least never when everyone believes she is the villain who needs to be put to death.

Lucy will have to change from a contemporary workaholic to an elderly high-society schemer if she is to get out of her situation and go home.

She chooses to pretend to be his loving fiancée in order to get away from the Duke, despite his cruelty and savagery.

Will she succeed? Or will this world of fine clothing, delicious strawberry sweets, and handsome gentlemen decide her fate?

Lucy ends up in the mansion of the villainous Duke of Roven, who also happens to be her purported fiancé. She remembers reading the book and having her best friend give her an odd package.

who also served as the author of the book. She realizes that she is in danger since she is going to pretend to be the thief who reveals the Duke and causes his death.

With a cold smile, the Duke welcomes Lucy and prepares to give her a surprise. He takes her with him to a dungeon, and there he shows her a bunch of prisoners resisting his persecution.

He promises her that he will perform the killings in front of her and that she would enjoy the spectacle.

His goal is that she will eventually fall for him and feel the same way about him.

Theodore is still being harsh with Luci in I Am the Villain Chapter 22, grasping her firmly and informing her that it’s finished.

When Noah notices this, he rushes in to assist Luci and pushes Theodore against the wall; Theodore remains silent.

Following Noah’s departure, Luci begins to wonder a lot of questions about how Theodore might find out who she really is. However, before she can respond, Theodore interrupts once more and shares her innermost feelings.

Theodore tells Luci that her time is running out because the true Luci is on her way, even though he doesn’t elaborate on why he kept it a secret from everybody else and allowed Luci to live a lie.

She will eventually get married and be put to death for a serious error if she doesn’t turn the tables and allow the author to use her like a puppet. Lucy is optimistic but also a little nervous because she doesn’t know about the novel’s climax.

In the last chapter, Lucy found the strength to approach the prince and break off their relationship.

Lucy wasn’t blindsided by the prince’s kingdom’s spectacular grandeur, despite her admiration for it, especially the palace.

Ultimately, she ended her relationship with the crowned prince, who was actually kind of relieved to split up with Lucy. She met an enigmatic man and got caught in a maze while returning from the palace.

Chapter 19 of I Am the Villain will solve the mystery surrounding this unidentified man and his part in Lucy’s adventure. It would undoubtedly be full of humor and dramatic intensity.