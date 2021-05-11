Solos Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest news you need to know

As we all know that this series is about science fiction and drama. This series will be coming on Amazon Prime Video which is an OTT Platform.

Solos Released on Amazon Prime Video

So this series is all about human behavior and the nature they are adopting from the environment, also the series is connected to such real-life things with some experiences of people in it.

The creator of this most amazing show is David Weil and David Weil, Sam Taylor – Johnson, and Zach Braff are the directors of this show.

Also, the executive producers of this show are David Weil, Sam Taylor – Johnson, and Laura Lancaster. Marc Sondheimer and Pixie Wespiser are the producers of this outstanding show.

And this show was taken under Amazon Studios. David Weil, Tori Sampson, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour gave this realistic and amazing storyline.

There will be seven episodes in the first season also, the shooting of this show was started on 9th October 2020 and was completed by 19th of November, 2020. The shooting and filming were done in Manhattan Beach, California.

Solos Release Date:

Audiences are mostly excited about the release dates of this show and all seven episodes will be releasing on 21st May 2021 that too on Amazon Prime.

Solos Cast:

The only thing on which audiences are super excited about is the cast members so here are they, Morgan Freeman as Stuart, Anne Hathaway as Leah, Helen Mirren as Peg, Uzo Aduba as Sasha, Mackie as Tom, Constance Wu as Jenny, Dan Stevens as Otto, Nicole Beharie as Nera will be going to play in the show.

Solos Trailer:

Solos arrives May 21 with a message: We are never truly alone. Every episode features an inspiring performance from one actor and reminds us that even in our most isolated moments, we are all connected. Intrigued? Thought so. Keep reading👇 pic.twitter.com/BoV5dxYvVc — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 19, 2021

