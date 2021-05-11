Panic Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything you want to know

So this series is connected to the youngsters and is full of drama. This series is connected to the book called Panic by Lauren Oliver and it was out in 2014.

It was a great book because this book had a positive response from the people who read it.

This series is releasing on Amazon Prime which is an OTT platform. If you want to know everything about this series, you can

Panic Release on Amazon Prime Video

So this series is all about young adults, there are 47 young adults who are seniors, and they are graduated but, everyone is taking part in a competition.

Where they can win it and escape the town which is so small and go to some big cities for pursuing their career and live life with bigger opportunities.

But winning this competition was getting tougher because the rules kept changing and it was so difficult for everyone to cope up with the challenges.

This series was created by Lauren Oliver. The executed producers of this amazing show are Jeff Kirschenbaum, Lauren Oliver, Joe Roth, and Adam Schroeder.

And the series was taken under by Amazon Studios, Glasstown Entertainment, and Roth – Kirschenbaum Films. Leigh Janiak was the director of this show.

Panic Cast:

The only thing where everyone is most excited about is the characters who are playing such roles so they are, Olivia Welch as Heather Nill, Mike Faist as Dodge Mason, Jessica Sula as Natalie Williams, Ray Nicholson as Ray Hall.

Enrique Murciano as Sheriff Cortez, Camron Jones as Bishop Mason, Jordan Elsass as Tyler Young, Bonnie Bedelia as Anne, Moira Kelly as Laura Kean, Nancy McKeon as Jessica Maso.

Rachel Bay Jones as Sherri Nill, Bryce Cass as Adam Lyons, Tatiana Roberts as Shawna Kenny, Kerri Medders as Ruby Anne McDonough, Tate Panovich as Myra Campbell.

Panic Release Date:

So this show will be releasing on the OTT platform called Amazon Prime and of course on 28th May 2021. The shooting of this show was started in late 2019 that too in Texas.

Fans are waiting for the most beautiful show and they are excited about this show because they have been through the book and they find it so good and so amazing.

Panic Trailer:

As of right now, no official trailer has been released but if we get any updates about this show we will keep informing you, Stay tuned with the website for more latest news and updates.