Undone Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Updates

This series is full of comedy and drama which will be releasing on the OTT platform called Amazon Prime.

So the second season of this show is officially confirmed by the makers of this show, fans were so excited and happy about this series, they supported and loved this series.

Prime renews the second season in 2019 and if you guys know that this series is animated and the first animated series on Amazon Prime.

Undone Season 2 Release by the Amazon Prime Video

So the whole story revolves around nature which is so real and elastic and displays the character who is very unique named Alma.

Here she is finding the person or reason behind the death of his father and this series is related to some psychological drama that includes comedy, mystery, and of course animation.

The storyline will be continuing from season one to season two. This wonderful animated series was created by Raphel Bob – Waksberg and Kate Purdy.

Undone is directed by Hisko Hulsing, composer of this series is Amie Doherty. There are eight episodes and each one has a unique title and then eh episode began.

The Crash, The Hospital, Handheld Blackjack, Moving the Keys, Alone in This, Prayers and Visions, The Wedding, and That Horror Halloween Night are included in this series. So much action and drama also, mysterious things which made this series so interesting.

Kate Purdy, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Lauren Otero, Joanna Calo, and Elijah Aron wrote the beautiful and wonderful season one.

The executive producers of this series are Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Kate Purdy, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and Tommy Pallotta.

Cinematography is done by Nick Ferreiro and the show was taken under The Tornante Company, Boxer vs. Raptor, Submarine Amsterdam, and Hive House Project.

Undone Season 2 Release Date:

Unfortunately, the dates are not yet announced officially by the makers of this show but, we can expect the season to be announced in late 2021 or early 2022.

Season one was launched on 13th September 2019 and that too on Amazon prime and the second show will be releasing on Amazon Prime as well.

Undone Season 2 Cast:

Rosa Salazar as Alma Winograd-Diaz, Angelique Cabral as Becca Winograd-Diaz, Constance Marie as Camila Diaz, Siddharth Dhananjay as Sam, Daveed Diggs as Tunde, Bob Odenkirk as Jacob Winograd, Kevin Bigley as Reed Hollingsworth.

John Corbett as Layton Hollingsworth, Jeanne Tripplehorn as Beth Hollingsworth, Sheila Vand as Farnaz, Tyler Posey as Father Miguel, Brad Hall as Charlie will be there in season two as well.