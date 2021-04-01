Boruto, new saga with Sarada protagonist: will the heroine evolve her sharingan?

Due to the huge amount of episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the development and characterization of the protagonists proceeded slowly. Some characters, often and willingly, ended up on the sidelines and their growth is affected. In any case, Sarada will soon receive an entirely dedicated saga.

For over a year and a half Sarada has unlocked the third tomoe in the Boruto manga and currently, due to the numerous filler episodes of the anime, the heroine seems to have given up on unlocking the third and perfected level of the ocular ability typical of the Uchiha. It seems that in a few months anyway Studio pierrot will turn his attention to Sasuke’s daughter in a story arc entirely dedicated and entitled “The Sarada saga: The Scarlet Spring“.

The announcement arrived among the pages of the first spoilers of the new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, in the preview that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which places the saga in question in the summer season. We do not know if the anime will also show the development of the third tome as it happened in the manga, but we will keep you updated pending further news.

Before saying goodbye, did you take a look at the differences between the anime and the manga regarding the first meeting between Kawaki and Naruto? Which of the two adaptations are you preferring the most? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, in the space dedicated to comments at the bottom of the page.