Sneakerheads Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Sneakerheads, a comedy series on Netflix, has been out for a year and a half. It first came out in September 2020. The first season had six episodes, and the first episode aired a month after the show was first announced.

Since then, Sneakerheads fans have been hoping very much that Allen Maldonado will be back as Devin for Season 2.

The comedy show gives a more complete picture of the world of people who love sneakers in Los Angeles. Sneakerheads is about Devin, an erstwhile sneaker fan who now stays at home with his kids.

He tries to put money into one of his friend’s schemes to make money quickly. But Devin’s plan goes wrong, and he must get the cashback already when his mom found out what he did with it.

So, Danny as well as his buddy Bobby go looking for the rarest shoes to make up for what they lost. So, will there be a second part to the series? Read on to find out everything you need to know.

Netflix has decided not to bring the show back for a second season. Since the first one came out, a lot of time has passed. But the streaming service hasn’t decided whether to keep the show going or not yet.

On IMDB, the show got an average score of 6.1, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it got 57%. Also, the show was only in the top 10 greatest shows on Netflix for six days.

Since the show’s popularity isn’t all that great, the streaming service might decide not to make more episodes of it.

In 2021, Allen Maldonado, who played the main character on Sneakerheads, joined the cast of the Starz show Heels. A second season of the show has also been ordered. It looks like Allen will have a lot to do for a while.

Because of this, it’s very unlikely that Netflix will renew Sneakerheads in the next few months. The comedy show, on the other hand, has not been canceled. So, we can keep hoping to see Season 2 of Sneakerheads at some point in the future.

Sneakerheads Season 2 Release Date

The show hasn’t been renewed yet, so there’s no date for when it will come out. Six 20-minute episodes made up Season 1, which came out on September 25, 2020. We expect Season 2 to be the same way.

We hope that shorter episodes will lead to shorten development times. We had hoped to see the second season around September of this year, but since the renewal took longer than expected, this might be hard to do.

Sneakerheads Season 2 Cast

Even though nothing has been said, if Sneakerheads is picked up for a second season, the main cast will almost certainly be back.

Allen Maldonado, who is known for his roles on Black-ish and The Last of Us, plays Devin. Andrew Bachelor, who is famous online, plays Bobby.

Allen Maldonado as Devin

Andrew Bachelor as Bobby

Jearnest Corchado as Nori

Matthew Josten as Stuey

Yaani King as Christine

Justin Lee as Cole

Aja Evans as Gia

Sneakerheads Season 2 Trailer

Sneakerheads Season 2 Plot

Devin, who used to be a sneakerhead but is now a stay-at-home parent, gets into trouble when he falls for one of Bobby’s crazy ideas. Devin goes back to being addicted to shoes after his friend Bobby convinces him to take part in a scam to get a legendary couple of kicks.

The pair is desperate to get his money back and is looking for the hardest kicks in the game. Devin agrees to go with Bobby along with other shoe fans on a worldwide seek for the legendary “Zeroes.” These shoes are indeed the holy grail of sneakers, and if they can find them, they could change their lives.

Just in the end, Devin goes to his spouse’s house and tells her everything he did wrong while looking again for the supreme shoe.

Even though his girlfriend forgave him, we think Devin will soon be out to do more crimes and cause more trouble, if the exhibition is renewed.

