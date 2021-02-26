It is revealed that the anime Bakuten !! It will premiere on April 8

The website for the anime Bakuten !! has been updated to confirm that its premiere will be on April 8, it also reveals that Takahiro Sakurai will be joining the cast as Shusaku Shida, being the coach of the men’s rhythmic gymnastics club of the Ao Institute.
In this way it joins:
Toshimasa Kuroyanagi (The Great Passage, Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare) will be directing the anime at ZEXCS studio, the scripts will be in charge Toshizo Nemoto (Log Horizon temporada 2, Macross Delta, Last Hope), on the other hand manga creator de My Little Monster , Robico, you will be drawing the original character designs, while Yūki Shibata (Kimi ni Todoke 2nd Season , Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene , After the Rain) is in charge of animation, also taking care of the animation direction.
Other Announced Staff Members:
- Rhythmic Gymnastics Animation Director: Fumiaki Kouta
- Prop Design / Chief Animation Director: Aya Nakanishi
- Color design: Emi Chiba
- Art Design: Mamio Ogawa
- Art director: Yuka Hirama
- 3D CG: Buemon
- Director CGI: Shūji Shinoda
- Cinematographers: Takahiro Hondai, Ryo Ito
- Edition: Daisuke Hiraki
- Audio Director: Yukio Nagasaki
- Song: Yuki Hayashi
- Supervision: Aomori Yamada High School Rhythmic Gymnastics Team
The anime is set in the city of Iwanuma in Miyagi Prefecture and focuses on a school rhythmic gymnastics team. The anime follows Shotaro Futaba, who is fascinated by gymnastics after seeing it at her school, making the decision to join her new school’s team Soshukan High School, nicknamed “Ao High”. There makes a friend called Ryoya Misato, who has gained fame as a gymnast during high school.
This project forms part of others recently announced as Misaki no Mayoiga Y Hula Fulla Dance as part of an initiative that will promote the prefectures of Miyagi, Iwate and Fukushima, respectively. The “Zutto Project Ōen 2011 + 10…” is in remembrance of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami.
Recently in the February issue of the magazine Dessert of Kodansha it was revealed that Kei Sakuraba is drawing a manga adaptation of this anime. The manga will premiere in the March issue of the same magazine.