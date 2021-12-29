What Is Blasphemy Against The Holy Spirit:

Blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is considered one of the most severe sins that a person can commit. This term is used to describe the act of speaking against or denying God’s divine nature. It is also used to attribute evil deeds to the Holy Spirit.

Many people believe that blasphemy against the Holy Spirit cannot be forgiven. This is based on Jesus’ statement in Matthew 12:31-32, “And so I tell you, every kind of sin and slander can be forgiven, but the blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven. Anyone who speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven, but anyone who speaks against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven, either in this age or in the age to come.”

Blasphemy against the Holy Spirit in the Bible:

The term blasphemy against the Holy Spirit appears only once in the Bible, in Matthew 12:22-32. In this passage, Jesus is confronted by some of his opponents who want to discredit him. They accuse him of performing his miracles by using the power of Satan rather than that of God.

“He [Jesus] said to them, ‘Any kingdom divided against itself will be ruined, and a house divided against itself will fall.'” (Matthew 12:25) This accusation implies that Jesus was acting as an agent of Satan rather than God, which would have been considered blasphemous at that time. To prove their point, they cite what Jesus said in verse 31: “And so I tell you, every kind of sin and slander can be forgiven, but the blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven.”

In this passage, Jesus is not saying that blasphemy against the Holy Spirit cannot be forgiven. He states that it is a more severe sin than other types of blasphemy. The reason why it is considered to be unforgivable is that it indicates a lack of faith in God’s power and sovereignty. It shows that the person has rejected God entirely and intends to harm Him.

20 sins against the Holy Spirit:

1. Continually speaking against the Holy Spirit.

2. Resisting the work of the Holy Spirit.

3. Blaspheming the Holy Spirit.

4. Quenching the Holy Spirit.

5. Grieving the Holy Spirit.

6. Despising the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

7. Disobeying the promptings of the Holy Spirit.

8. Vilifying the operation of the Holy Spirit.

9. Murmuring against God’s Spirit-led ministry.”You don’t know what you’re doing!” (Acts 13:45).

10) Refusing to be filled with or led by the Holy Spirit.”Do not be drunk with wine, for that is debauchery, but be filled with the Spirit” (Ephesians 5:18).

11) Operating in the flesh instead of in the Spirit.” For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit set their minds on the things of the Spirit” (Romans 8:5).

12) Gossiping about or slandering other people.”Do not speak evil against one another, brothers and sisters” (James 4:11).

13) Judging others.”Do not judge, or you too will be judged” (Matthew 7:1).

14) Resenting other people’s success.”But David replied to the boy who brought him the report, “How do you know that Saul and his men are searching for me to kill me?” (1 Samuel 20:19).

15) Coveting or desiring what others have.” The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eyes are good, your whole body will be full of light” (Matthew 6:22).

16) Not forgiving other people.” Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32).” And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors” (Matthew 6:12).

17) Holding grudges against others.”Get rid of all bitterness, rage, and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” (Ephesians 4:31-32).

18) Failing to show love.” This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters” (1 John 3:16).

19) Withdrawing from others.”A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another” (John 1334).

20) Being insensitive to the needs of others.”But whoever has this world’s goods, and sees his brother in need, and shuts up his heart from him, how does the love of God abide in him?”

Examples of blasphemy:

Saying that the Holy Spirit is not holy.

Saying that the Holy Spirit is not a spirit.

Saying that the Holy Spirit is not God.

Denying that the Holy Spirit speaks to people or leads them.

Insulting or mocking the work of the Holy Spirit.

Claiming that the Holy Spirit is evil or demonic.

Claiming that Jesus was not sent by God but by Satan.

Saying that Jesus was not crucified, but someone else was.

Calling Jesus a liar or saying that he never really rose from the dead.

Denying that Jesus is the only way to know God.

Rejecting Jesus as Savior and Lord.