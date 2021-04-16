Metal Gear could continue shortly: they give signals on Twitter

There are strange movements in the Metal Gear Twitter account, something that makes us ask ourselves things, carry out complicated speculations and even fantasize a bit. First, we show you the tweet so that you understand why the commotion:

Tom, we talked about this.

Please check your Codec each morning for meeting updates and evacuations in-case of PMC incursions. And we have visitors coming next week, so finish cleaning the vents and make sure the flags are all hung properly, but do not touch the C4 this time. https://t.co/u9C6yrONil — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@Metalgear) April 14, 2021

Translation:

Tom, we’ve already talked about this. Please check your codec every morning to stay informed about meetings and evacuation updates in case of PMC raids. There will be visitors next week, so finish cleaning the vents and make sure the flags are flying properly. But this time don’t touch the C4.

Yes, that image comes from Metal Gear Solid 2. Tom Olsen doesn’t exist, by the way, he’s a fictional character from Big Shell, so they’re messing with us a bit … and we like that.

What’s that about next week’s visit? Will there be news? Are we going to have another remaster of MGS2 and 3? Are they finally going to launch a remake of the abandoned – but spectacular – Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes from Gamecube? We will be very pending. But there is much less to know. Put a candle on Big Boss.