Natalie Dormer Is More Comfy In A Padded Jacket While Taking A Romantic Stroll With Boyfriend!!

Natalie Dormer is the popular actor who was a part of the most thrilling series “Game Of Thrones”. It is believable that the 38-year-old actress is currently spending the quarantine days with her boyfriend. Fortunately, Natalie was able to isolate herself with someone she loves and cares for. Because half the population of the world has to stay away from their loved ones during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Natalie Dormer Strolling With Boyfriend David Oakes

Natalie Dormer did find love in her boyfriend after starring in the West End play Venus in Fur. The actress did step out with David Oakes, her boyfriend in west London on Thursday. The couple was taking up a stroll to walk their dog Indy and get some fresh air.

Dormer is found to be strolling with the thespian fellow in the English capital. They both were holding hands in hands while they were taking a walk down the alley in such a beautiful place. Not only did Natalie Dormer but also her dog is getting fond of her boyfriend David Oakes, David is helping Dormer’s pet pooch to spend time amid the COVID-19 lockdown. They are treating the dog with a ball chasing session so as he can enjoy and work up some of the muscles.

The screen star appears to be all wrapped up as she is wearing a padded longline jacket. Also, Natalie is pairing her wearing loose-fitting jeans along with thigh-high boots. In order to look more casual, Natalie’s boyfriend David is having a dashing look in a brown jumper, sturdy shoes, and a waterproof jacket. The jacket that he did tie around his waist is surely making him look more amazing.

The couple is surely having a great time together for several last months. Even though Natalie’s working relationship with Oakes did end up with the show in December 2017, they continue to meet often. So fans are hoping that the couple will be going to take their relationship to the next step.

