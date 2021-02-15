Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season Celebrates Its 10th Episode With Artwork

In commemoration of the broadcast of the tenth episode of the anime Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season, a particular illustration was published on the official Twitter account of the multimedia project. The first illustration was made by Mushiyo, one of the animators of the series.

This final season has been on air since December 6 in Japan. It is confirmed with a total of sixteen episodes, according to the distribution of its Blu-ray / DVD compilation packages. Production shifted from WIT Studio to MAPPA studios for this final season, while Crunchyroll and Funimation platforms handle its international distribution.

On the other hand, the manga written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama has been published in the Bessatsu Shonen Magazine of the Kodansha publishing house since September 2009. The work has dated the publication of its last chapter for next April in Japan, concluding a serialization of almost eleven years.

Production team

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Dorohedoro, Kakegurui ) is directing the anime at MAPPA studios.

Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin, Vinland Saga, Mob Psycho 100 ) will be in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

Tomohiro Kishi ( Dorohedoro, 91 Days ) is in charge of character design.

Hiroyuki Sawano will be in charge of composing the soundtrack alongside Kohta Yamamoto ( Ao no Exorcist: Kyoto Saga ).

The opening theme is performed by the Japanese band Shinsei Kamattechan ( Opening of Denpa Onna to Seishun Otoko, Ending of Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2 ) and is titled “My Last War.” The closing theme is performed by the Japanese singer Yuuko Andou ( without previous participation ) and is titled “Shock.”

Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season Synopsis

Gabi Braun and Falco Grice have been training their entire lives to inherit one of the seven Titans under Marley’s control and help their nation eradicate the Eldians on Paradis. However, when all seems acceptable for the two cadets, their peace is suddenly shaken by Eren Yeager’s arrival and the Scout Corps’ remaining members.

Having finally reached the Yeager family basement and learned about the dark history surrounding the Titans, the Scout Corps has yet found the answer they so desperately struggled to uncover.

With the truth now in their hands, the group set out for the world beyond the walls. In this Final Season, two completely different worlds collide as each party pursues its own agenda in the long-awaited conclusion to Paradis’s fight for freedom.