Mushoku Tensei celebrates its sixth episode with illustrations

Commemorating the broadcast of its sixth episode, the animated adaptation of the Mushoku Tensei:

Jobless Reincarnation light novels shared a series of illustrations through its official Twitter account. The first illustration was created by Yaken, an art assistant on the production team.

The series has been on air since last January 10 and is confirmed with a total of twenty-three episodes that will be broadcast in separate seasons (eleven and twelve episodes, respectively). The second part has its premiere scheduled for next July, while the Funimation platform is in charge of its distribution.

The series is going through a substantial controversy in China after influencer Lex Burner encouraged his followers to report the series, which led the streaming platform Bilibili to withdraw it from its catalog. If the situation is not resolved, the absence of the series in China’s distribution platform par excellence will surely be an unexpected blow for production.

Production team

Manabu Okamoto ( Gamers! ) Is directing the anime at Studio Bind, while EGG FIRM is credited with producing.

Kazutaka Sugiyama ( Darling in the FranXX ) is in charge of character design.

Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( Houseki no Kuni (TV), Isekai Cheat Magician, Love Live! School Idol Project ) is in charge of composing the soundtrack.

Yuiko Oohara performs the opening song titled “Tabibito no Uta,” and performs the closing song titled “Only.”

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Synopsis

Despite being bullied, despised, and oppressed his entire life, a thirty-four-year-old hikikomori still found the determination to try something heroic, only to have it end in a tragic accident.

But in a twist of fate, he awakens in another world as Rudeus Greyrat, beginning a new life as a baby born to two loving parents.

Preserving his memories and knowledge of his previous life, Rudeus quickly adapts to his new surroundings.

With the mind of an older adult, she begins to display a magical talent that exceeds all expectations, honing her skill with the help of a magician named Roxy Migurdia.

Rudeus learns to use the sword with his father, Paul, and meets Sylphiette, a girl who quickly becomes his best friend.

When Rudeus’ second chance at life begins, he tries to make the most of his new chance while conquering his traumatic past. And maybe, one day, he can find the one thing he couldn’t find in his old world: love.