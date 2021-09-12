Lost in Space Season 2 on Netflix – Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast

The classic Lost in Space was unleashed back in April 2018 on Netflix. The good news is the Robinsons are returning with their adventures in Lost in Space Season 2.

So what does the second season hold for all Lost in Space fans? Well to find out make sure to read on as we have all the details here.

When will Lost in Space:

Netflix announced the 2nd season on 14 May 2018 and expect it to air at the end of 2019 or early 2020. According to the producers, there will be more danger in the upcoming series.

Now for the big question who will be in the cast? With all the main characters, surviving the Robinson family should be continuing their exploits.

When will Lost in Space Season Two Release

The likeliness is that the family will be by themselves as the “Jupiter 2” ship was taken away. The returning cast will be the parents John (played by Toby Stephens) and Maureen (played by Molly Parker.

Then we have the Robinson kids Judy (Taylor Russell), Will (Maxwell Jenkins,) and Penny (Mina Sundwall.) Some inside news shared by Sundwall is that it is going to be very scary.

Another actor, Sibongile Mlambo, who plays Angela, will also become a regular in the series. Other cast members will be Dr. Smith (June Harris) and Don West.

What is going to happen in Lost in Space Season Two?

The first season ended on a cliffhanger with the Robinsons suddenly zapped away. As claimed by Will, the family finds themselves in place associated with a diagram of the Robot.

Furthermore, fans can expect to find out why human colonists have been using the stolen alien tech. Another question on many a mind is if Victor will go on with the voyage of trying to reconnect with the Robinsons on Jupiter.

Another note from Sundwall is that the story is going to bigger and scarier.

So when can fans expect the trailer release?

Our calculations expect the trailer released roughly a month before Lost in Space Season Two goes live end of 2019 or beginning 2020. However, some of the fans had another big question on their mind! Will the droid be back?

The truth the plot thickens as the Robot seemed to have met its end in the season finale. However, we have seen the sexy droid die before only to return.

Furthermore, Will and the Robot are not over, and in danger, so we expect to see loads of robot action in the future.