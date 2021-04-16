Attack on Titan 4: a US politician shares his love for the anime

It often happens that the US politicians lash out against souls, which are sometimes considered unsuitable products for the public. However, over time more and more people have approached this world and, as they grow up, they have taken their passions even to higher levels. It is the case of Ted Lieu and the anime of Attack of the Giants.

California congressman Ted Lieu shared his opinion by taking advantage of Anime Day, the day that falls on April 15, 2021. The Californian parliamentarian has in fact proved to be a consumer of Japanese products and has recommended to everyone to follow the anime of The Attack of the Giants. His tweet, which can be seen below, received tens of thousands of likes and was retweeted several times.

This shows that the generation of kids who grew up with anime has now grown up and also occupies important positions in many contexts, throughout the Western world. A Naruto cosplay by a politician to get otaku votes recently also caused a sensation in Peru.

Meanwhile, the spectators of The Attack of the Giants are waiting, considering that the second part of the fourth and final season it will not be published before the end of 2021.