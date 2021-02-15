Madoka Kaname figure goes viral after earthquake in Japan

Yesterday there was a major earthquake in Fukushima prefecture in Japan, which left more than 150 people injured and damaged buildings near the epicenter.

However, after the shock and after it was reported that there was no human loss in the incident, photos began to be uploaded to different social networks to write the small or large disasters that the earthquake had caused in the citizens’ homes or businesses in the region.

Among these publications, a series of very particular photos began to go viral, which show a figure of Madoka Kaname, the protagonist of the original series from Shaft studios, Magia Record: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Gaiden ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica ), in a position quite recognized for all anime fans.

The Twitter user and author of the photographs pizamanmgmg_1 revealed that he found his figure in these conditions when he began to assess the damage that had occurred in his home.

Likewise, he clarified that he had not manipulated the figure at all. That particular position led him to upload the photo, which already has thousands of interactions.

In the original post, the user mentions: “Look how I found Madoka, lying down and in such a stupid position.

The original anime was created by the creative group Magica Quartet, consisting of director Akiyuki Shinbo, screenwriter Gen Urobuchi, character designer Ume Aoki, and producer Atsuhiro Iwakami, and premiered on January 7, 2011, with a total of twelve episodes.

The work has inspired a host of spinoff manga, novels, and video games, some of which have inspired their own anime adaptations.

Synopsis of Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica

Madoka Kaname and Sayaka Miki are regular high school girls with everyday lives, but all that changes when they meet Kyuubey, a magical cat-like creature, and Homura Akemi, the new transfer student.

Kyuubey offers them a proposal: she will grant any of their wishes, and in return, each of them will become a magical girl (Mahou shoujo), gaining the power to fulfill their dreams.

However, Homura Akemi, who is already a magical girl, urges them not to accept the offer, stating that it is not as good as it sounds.

Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica is a story of hope, despair, and friendship, about the difficulties of becoming and being a magical girl, and the great price that must be paid to make a dream come true.