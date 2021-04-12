Shingeki no Kyojin 139, one of the worst endings in anime

Hajime Isayama is the creator of Shingeki no Kyojin and after publishing the final chapter 139 of manga, decided to block social media tags related to his work. The reason? A wave of Hateful comments about the ending of Attack on Titan and among the most mentioned is the comparison with the success of HBO, Game of Thrones.

Apparently a lot of fans “hated” the ending of Survey Corps and the fate of Eren Jaeger. The comparison with GOT was largely due to the dismissal (death) of important characters, such as the protagonists Eren and Daenerys Targaryen.

Fans who criticize the ending of Shingeki no Kyojin 139 point out that the resemblance between the protagonists is “too much”. Both former heroes were killed by their lovers, Mikasa Ackerman (Eren) and John Snow (Daenerys), respectively. The Truth News It reminds you that in Jaeger’s case, his wish was never to die, but to be with his loved ones.

Both characters become villains in the end (Fans comment)

Eren’s sacrifice was necessary to provide a future for his friends, especially Mikasa and his best friend Armin Arlert. However, many Internet users felt this action “forced and cliché” and even that “they had already seen it before in Code Geass”, the latter an anime series that also presents a protagonist of the “villain-hero” type.

Among the comments of the fans, it was mentioned that the last chapter 139 “felt rushed”, “did not have enough development for all the characters”, “Eren Jaeger was sacrificed to give a happy ending to the others”, and even that the dark action series had a “Disney-style ending” with Survey Corps; something that GOT also received in its criticism.

It is by no means an exaggeration to claim that Game of Thrones has influenced public perception of the fantasy genre as a whole, perhaps even more than its cinematic predecessor, The Lord of the Rings. The case is similar with Shingeki no Kyojin and another large part of fans defends the series as a “masterpiece that combines world history with science fiction.”

The creator of Attack on Titan himself saw GOT and even shared his opinion on the series. “I was a fan of ‘Game of Thrones,’ so I know what it’s like to be disappointed in an ending. When I write, I express my feelings, and I believe that if I continue to do so, my fans will accept whatever ending I offer them, “wrote Isayama.

Where to read Shingeki no Kyojin 139 in Spanish

Fans who wish to read the Shingeki no Kyojin manga in Spanish can do so by purchasing the physical volume in stores such as Amazon. Crunchyroll and Kodansha Comics has the Isayama series available online, but to read it users must subscribe or try the free limited-time offer.

Reactions and memes for the end of the manga

If there’s one thing that better represents all of the fandom’s feelings about Attack on Titan’s ending, it’s undoubtedly the lots of memes and social media posts. Here we share some of the funniest that also mention the Game of Thrones series. What do you think about this comparison?

Some fan reactions on Twitter

MAP study continuará la temporada 4 de Shingeki no Kyojin en winter 2022 And fans can find every episode (subtitled and dubbed) of the anime on platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix. Episode 76 will generally follow the war between Eren Jaeger and humanity.

