The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Production companies, especially those that make content for streaming services, always are looking for new and interesting tales to add to one‘s huge libraries. Most of the time, these adaptations are based on other movies, TV shows, books, video games, real-life stories, and so on. However, one groundbreaking series wasn’t based on any of those things.

Technically, it’s a game adaptation, and no one can play it because it was based on just one long Dungeons & Dragons game. This wasn’t just any playthrough, although one in which some of the best voice actors in the business were the ones to do the voices.

The game started because of the show Critical Role, from which these big names in voice acting not only helped make a great D&D game, but also had a good time doing it. The live-streaming series went viral quickly and gained a significant number of fans over time.

Critical Role’s creators eventually wanted to bring their characters to life in an animated short film, so they began a Fundraiser to get it done. What started out as an interesting concept to give group a special treat turned into a twelve episode cartoon movie that was an absolute classic for animation or fantasy fans. So, The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1 was made possible through one of the most effective film and TV Kickstarter campaigns of all time.

Many Dungeons & Dragons players love the show The Legend of Vox Machina, which is about to start its second season. The show is based on the streaming exhibition Critical Role, which has a lot of famous voice actors. It follows a team of drunk, lazy mercenaries as they travel through a made-up fantasy world and fight enemies along the way.

The teaser video for Season 2 of the Prime Video show, which starts on Jan. 20, was released, and it was full of action. Similar to the first period, the second will have three episodes come out every week, for a total of 12 episodes.

The popular Dungeons or Dragons web series Critical Roles will continue with Chroma Conclave campaign in Season 2. Before the Chroma Conclave can annihilate the world of Exandria, the heroes of Vox Machina have to fight against them.

And these dragons don’t just breathe fire; they also spew ice and acid, and their armour is almost impossible to break through. To beat these monsters, the heroes of Vox Machina should find rare weapons that can kill gods. Grog the Goliath says that they could also just “fuck shit up.”

In the 12 episodes of the show’s first season, fans watched as Vex, Vax, Percy, Keyleth, Scanlan, Pike, and Grog met each other by getting into a fight with some local thugs in a bar. They then answered an ad for an adventuring party to hunt and kill the evil that was destroying villages around Emon’s capital city.

Once the bad guys were found or dealt with, Sovereign Uriel or the people of Emon praised and hailed our heroes as heroes. But their peace didn’t last long. The Briarwoods, Delilah, and Sylas, people from Percy’s past who were painful and dangerous, crossed the path of our heroes. This set off a chain of events that led to revelations, rebellion, revenge, or an epic final battle again for fate of Percy’s ancestral home.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Release Date

Get your warm beer and D20s ready, because Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina is coming out sooner than you think. The highly anticipated new season will debut on Prime Video on Friday, January 20, 2023. The show will start with three episodes a week, and the last three episodes will start on February 10, 2023.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Cast

The champions in the first season will come back, and the voice actors will all play the same roles again. Vex’ahlia and Vax’ildan, played by Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II) and Liam O’Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), are half-elf twins. Marisha Ray would be a half-elf druid who goes by the name Keyleth. Ashley Johnson’s character in “The Last of Us,” Pike Trickfoot, is a gnome cleric. Her story was separate from the rest of the group’s.

Grog is a Goliath barbarian, and Travis Willingham gives him a voice (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order). The first season was mostly about Percival “Percy” de Rolo, a human gunslinger whose voice is done by Taliesin Jaffe (Horizon Forbidden West). If not at least, what would a D&D party be without a bard to help fight and make people laugh? Sam Riegel, who played Leo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, plays the famous gnome poet Scanlan Shorthalt again.

There are also voice actors who come back to play supporting roles in the show. Gina Torres (from “Serenity”), Esme Creed-Miles (from “Hanna”), and Stephanie Beatriz (from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) are among the guest stars who will be back for season two.

Along with the voice actors who are coming back, many other well-known actors are expected to join the show either as main characters or guest stars. Will Friedle from “Boy Meets World” was a guest star on the web series. Cree Summer from “Rugrats,” Troy Baker from “The Last of Us,” Cheech Marin from “Up in Smoke,” Alanna Ubach from “Bombshell,” Mary Elizabeth McGlynn from “Star Wars Rebels,” Ralph Ineson from “Game of Thrones,” Lance Reddick from “John Wick,” Billy Boyd from “The Lord of the Rings,” and even Henry Winkler also appeared (Happy Days).

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Trailer

In this part of the article, we usually tell you a short summary of what has happened thus far in the plot of Vox Machina. We could do that, but the best bard in the whole realm, Scanlan Shorthalt, is the best person to tell us what happened (Sam Riegel). At last year’s New York Comic-Con, Prime Video showed this musical recap, which does a better job of explaining the main plot points of Season 1 than we could:

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Plot

The series is based on Critical Role’s first Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Season one ended on a pretty shocking cliffhanger which set up season two perfectly, especially if you like dragons.

After being brought prior to actually King Uriel Tal’Dorei, ruler of a Tal’Dorei Empire, Vox Machina was astonished to learn that Uriel was giving up the throne and giving the Empire’s control to the Tal’Dorei Council, citing Vox Machina’s teamwork as a reason.

But when Vex’ahlia’s ringing ears told the group that a dragon was coming, Keyleth and King Uriel had seen four dragons coming quickly. At the end of the season, four dragons, each as scary as the last, were getting ready to kill Emon. Expect season two to start right after the cliffhanger, dealing with the effects of what is sure to be a violent start to the new season.

The official plot of Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina is as follows: “After to save the realm from evil or destruction just at hands of Exandria’s scariest power couple, Vox Machina must save the world again, this time from a group of evil dragons called the Chroma Conclave.”

