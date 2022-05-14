Classroom Of The Elites Is Coming Back With Another Season

Long gaps between seasons of anime are nothing new to anime viewers, but there comes the point where optimism and expectation give way to scepticism and uncertainty. Classroom of the Elite was the talk of the town in the fragment of best anime series of 2017, but it’s been a long time since we’ve heard anything about a sequel. Thankfully, it has already been announced that Classroom of the Elite will return for season 2 on our TVs.

If you’re unfamiliar with Classroom of the Elite, it premiered in May 2015 under the direction of Kinugasa. The Kadokawa IP originated as a series of light novels, and it has now sold more than six million copies. Fans praised the show’s first season, while some were disappointed by the adjustments it made to the first few novels in the Classroom of the Elite series. Season two, on the other hand, will have the opportunity to redeem the anime in the eyes of those viewers.

On the official Classroom of the Elite Twitter account, a TV anime sequel has been revealed for season 2 of the show. A presentation for the project will be conducted on YouTube’s KADOKAWA Anime channel on March 6, 2022, despite the lack of additional specifics. The new anime visual is available to view.

Classroom of the Elite is a wonderful psychologically based thriller anime series. Ayanokouji is the main character in this anime series. The plot revolves around Ayanokoji, a brilliant student who likes to be away from other students. He is a Class-D student. That’s where the school’s worst students are dumped.

A new character visual image was released alongside the news. While fans of the Classroom of the Elite series will be pleased to hear of the renewal, few in the community will be surprised by the series’ eventual comeback.

Despite having aired four years ago, the anime still has a decent rating on different user-based feedback platforms. This comprises a 7.6/10 rating on IMDB, a 4.6/5 rating on Crunchyroll and a 7.84/10 rating on MyAnimeList, which has over 515,000 reviews.

The creators of the Classroom Of The Elites series revealed on their website that a sequel to Classroom of the Elite would be released. However, fans may be disappointed because the producers have yet to reveal a possible release date for the series. “The TV anime [first season] will be televised from July to September 2017, and the long-awaited sequel to the fans will finally be developed,” they said in a statement.

Final Thoughts

More information about the renewal will be accessible to fans in March. It’s time for Kadokawa to provide an anime-focused presentation about upcoming projects like Classroom of the Elite. So mark your calendars for March 6th if you are excited to watch anime stars Shoyachiba and Yurika Kubo and the rest of the team. With that being said, we’ll update you more on the renewal if any additional information is put out.