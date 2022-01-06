What Does Condensed Mean:

When something is described as being “condensed,” it has been made smaller or more concise. This can be done through several methods, such as summarizing essential points, omitting unnecessary details, or using shorter words.

For example, you might read a book that has been condensed into a summary or watch a movie that has been packed into a trailer. In both cases, the author or filmmaker has chosen to focus on the essential information and omit anything that isn’t essential.

Similarly, when writing an essay or report, you may choose to condense your argument by focusing on the essential points and leaving out any extraneous information. This can help you strengthen your writing and make it easier to understand.

Condensed meaning in biology:

When a cell reproduces, it copies its DNA and splits into two compartments. If the cells are the same age, this split occurs with perfect symmetry; however, if they aren’t, one will be older than the other. This asymmetry is caused by the fact that DNA strands (and thus chromosomes) shorten as time goes on.

This process is called “condensation” because chromosome size drops as they condense their DNA in preparation for cell division. The shorter length means there’s less DNA per cell, and therefore each daughter cell receives only half as many chromosomes as the parent cell (this also explains why we inherit half our chromosomes from mom and a half from dad).

Some people refer to this reduction in chromosome number as “cellular aging.”

This process is essential because it helps to ensure that cells can divide and multiply without accumulating too much genetic information. In addition, it’s one of the factors that contribute to the aging process. As cells divide, the shortened chromosomes gradually decrease the overall amount of DNA in each cell.

Molecular condensation:

Molecules condense when they combine to form one single molecule. This can occur in different ways depending on the types of molecules involved. For example, two hydrogen atoms might come together with some oxygen (forming water), or two chlorine atoms may combine with one iodine atom (creating a gas that’s poisonous to humans).

Condensation reactions are generally exothermic; energy is released as heat when the new molecule forms. This also means that some substances will break down during this process. A classic example of this is the combination of hydrogen and oxygen to create water; these elements would not usually be found together in nature due to explosive properties, but the molecular bond is strong enough to overcome these forces.

Condensation reaction:

