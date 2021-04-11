Black Adam: Bodhi Sabongui, an actor only 13 years old, joins the cast for a mysterious role

Bodhi Sabongui has joined the cast of New Line for one of DC’s most anticipated movies: Black Adam.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sabongui has joined the star-studded cast of Black Adam, led by Dwayne Johnson in the title role. At this stage, it is unknown who the young actor will be playing, and the details are largely being kept under wraps for now. However, it is noted in the report that Sabongui will assume “a key role in the Black Adam-DC canon.”.

At 13, Sabongui is a rising star with a handful of credits to his name. He appeared as Behran in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) before landing a recurring role playing Elliot on ABC’s A Million Little Things. Last year, she starred in Netflix’s Kangaroo Club, as well as in the Netflix movie The Main Event, directed by Jay Karas from a screenplay by Larry Postel.

Sabongui joins the cast of Black Adam alongside Dwayne Johnson, who previously confirmed that the Justice Society will appear in the film. The team consists of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Destiny. Other cast members include Marwan Kenzari, Sarah Shahi, and James Cusati-Moyer.

Black Adam has rushed to complete their cast, and production is scheduled to begin this week. Johnson announced the start date on Wednesday via Instagram, where he was shown as “Black Adam listo”. The film itself is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022, which will give the production team a little over a year to wrap up filming, as long as filming is not delayed due to COVID restrictions. 19.

The next DC Extended Universe movie is also planned as a theatrical-only release, indicating that Warner Bros. intends to scrap some titles for its simultaneous HBO Max releases and return to a traditional theatrical-only focus. Something that, in any case, will not happen in 2021, where the premieres will be simultaneous.

Black Adam will be New Line / DC’s second film production after Shazam! 2019. And we remind you that Johnson was actually originally going to appear in Shazam! as a villain, though plans were altered to give the star his own solo movie.