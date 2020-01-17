Scissor Seven: review of the Chinese humor series on Netflix

Share it:

In 2018, AHA Entertainment is Sharefun Studio presented to the Chinese public Killer Seven, animated series destined to quickly attract a great deal of attention. From the heart of Asia, production reached the shores of the prestigious in the same year Annecy International Animation Film Festival. For the occasion, the French showcase dedicated to the universe of animation welcomed for the first time a Chinese production among the ranks of the Film TV category. A significant milestone, which allowed Killer Seven to make itself known also to the western public. Thanks to a collaboration between its creators and Netflix, the animated series now arrives in the virtual catalog of the streaming giant, part of the anime news arriving in January 2020.

The first season of the Asian series has also landed in Europe, under the label Netflix Original Anime Series and with a slightly different title: Scissor Seven. The production counts a total of fourteen episodesall of which are rather short in length, on average between ten and twenty minutes. The debut in the Old Continent of creation AHA Entertainment is Sharefun Studio was accompanied by a dubbing operation, which however did not involve our mother tongue. The audio options, in addition of course to the original Mandarin Chinese, therefore only include English, French and Spanish Italian appears exclusively in the subtitle section. The virtual pages of the catalog Netflix thus they are enriched with a work whose foundations rest firmly on a surreal humor, but whose evolution is able to reserve the viewer decidedly unexpected surprises.

Seven: a cheap hit man, amnesia, blue chickens and telekinesis

Seven he is a young man who mysteriously lost his memory: at the beginning of the series we find him intent on managing a food kiosk, where he usually dedicates himself to preparing dishes by commanding a pair of scissors through a sort of telekinesis. Just a few minutes and his situation changes completely at the suggestion of his faithful companion of adventures: a "blue chicken" by name Come on Bo . The latter convinces him to channel his peculiar ability towards another goal: become a successful hit man and earn the money needed to travel to Stan's realm, whose technology could cure the boy's amnesia. But how to conceal from the public the new, not respectable activity?

Obviously, by opening a beauty salon where you can practice the profession of hairdresser: Seven's scissors thus become a sort of multipurpose tool, suitable both for creating hairstyles and for dueling in white-weapon combat. Too bad that the boy and his good heart do not seem not at all brought up for the commissioned killer career. The new professional adventure will thus lead the protagonist from one (dis) adventure to another, accentuating assignments for modest rewards that most of the time will not even be cashed.

To support Seven in his missions, however, we do not find only Dai Bo, but also the most innocent Xiao Fei, a sort of small blue chicken with a spherical shape that can fly … and if necessary with powerful muscles. Add to the flashback recipe that seems to open the door to a mysterious past, a cast of patrons to say the least peculiar, a mysterious masked fighter named Thirteen and a prodigious technique capable of freely transforming the appearance of Seven: we thus have the essential premises for an animated series absolutely, and proudly, over the top.

Surreal humor, action sequences and emotional peaks

Give a unique label to Scissor Seven it is less immediate than it may seem at first glance. The main essence of the series is certainly that of a comedy that finds its lifeblood in an irreverent and surreal humor, founded on the creation of absurd situations and contexts nonsense. The Chinese series, however, does not spare itself in an attempt to transcend the genres, with sequences that are not difficult to define as mainly action and, above all, with the sudden appearance of unexpectedly dramatic tones.

In principle, the alternation of the atmospheres presents a horizontal structure: more than within the single episodes it is in fact found along the overall pace of the series. Specifically, the first half of Scissor Seven focuses on the humorous aspect: each episode is substantially self-contained and has as its protagonist the assignment of a murderous mission. Along a constant succession of gags, a large group of bizarre secondary characters is gradually introduced. Subsequently, this standardized structure leaves more room for the narration and presentation of some basic elements that characterize the universe imagined by Chinese animators.

The events reach their climax with a long sequence of clashes, who see the varied cast of extras and supporting actors introduced by previous episodes gather. In this phase, there is a hint of worldbuilding and a first context is offered to the protagonist's flashbacks, without however overshadowing the humorous-surreal essence of the production.

Instead, the latest episodes are surprising, who take an unexpected step backwards, going to narrate the origins of some of the main characters: surprisingly, the tones become more serious, if not even dramatic.

This closes a circular narrative path, which completes the first season of Scissor Seven. Not everything will find an explanation: the authors have left behind a room for maneuver for the realization of a second Season, whose transmission kicked off in China last autumn.

To accompany this unusual recipe, we find a graphic style that takes all the freedoms typical of the humorous genre and a pleasant soundtrack, capable of accompanying the different tones of the narration throughout the entire series. Finally, a small detail relating to the ending of the individual episodes should be noted of Scissor Seven, which we suggest to view in full: the latter sometimes hosts variations, as well as some additional images and scenes that are shown during or at the end of the credits.