Scandalous doping, a sacrificed horse and 20 years of punishment: a rider received the harshest sanction in the history of horse riding

An Emirati rider received the most severe sanction in horse riding history for doping his horse (Shutterstock)

A scandal shakes the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), who has given the most serious sanction in the history of horse riding to the Emirati rider Abdul Aziz Bin Faisal Al Qasimi: was suspended for 20 years

–It is banned from all competition and activity until June 2040– by the doping your horse, who suffered a serious injury and had to be slaughtered.

"This is really a great result for the welfare of horses and the fight against doping in equestrian sport. We are very happy to see such a strong sanction issued by the FEI Court and offers a stern warning to others that the Court will no longer tolerate cases of horse abuse, "he said Mikael Rentsch, legal director of the FEI.

The FEI Court has explained in its 51-page document that the horse, called Bar Castlebar Contraband ’, born in 2006, had to be euthanized after suffering a open fracture in the right canon bone during an endurance race in France of 90 kilometers, disputed in 2016.

The autopsy revealed that the equine had received Xylazine injections, a product used as sedative, pain reliever and muscle relaxant, which is prohibited in competition.

Emirati horseman Abdul Aziz Bin Faisal Al Qasimi was suspended until June 2040 (Shutterstock)

Göran Åkerström, a veterinarian from the International Federation, said that the substance multiplied the risk of injury catastrophic on the horse, which had been desensitized both in training and in competition. Lack of sensitivity, coupled with osteoarthritis in the right front joint resulted in stress fractures that ended in the catastrophic injury to the animal.

The lawyers of Al Qasimi, who in 2012 was punished with a two-year suspension because one of his horses tested positive for testosterone, they alleged that the Xylazine it had been used in the euthanasia process, but the FEI Court rejected the argument and instead accepted those of the veterinarian.

Consequently, the rider has been suspended 18 years for mistreatment of the horse and two more for violating equine medication regulations. In addition, you will have to pay a $ 30,000 fine, more others 14,000 in legal costs. The competitor may appeal against his sanctions before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS).

Already in 2015, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) had suspended the member federation of the United Arab Emirates due to doping cases, horse abuse, and false endurance racing results.

(With information from AP and EFE)

