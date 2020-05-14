Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lord of Rings TV Series

Introduction

When Lord of rings movie series started its production back in 1995, not only the viewers even the makers had not imagined the popularity it gained over the years. A movie series that will be among few which would stay alive in the memory of every fan for years to come. Not only interns of business it made but the number of Oscars it had won is the proof of its awesomeness and unique. The history os being recreated with Lord of rings being launched as a TV series.

Release date

Amazon Studios has signed a contract worth 25million dollars for recreating the historic movie series on the small screen. According to the agreement, the production was supposed to start within two years of the contract. The tv series is expected to be released at some point in 2021. Season 1 is still being shot, Amazon has already renewed the contract for the second season. The series is being filmed in New Zealand according to the reports. The trailer of the first season the series has not been released yet. We would be able to see five season s of the series according to the reports.

Cast

Lord of rings has officially announced the names of its star cast. Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, and Nazanin Boniadi will be seen in the lead roles. Supporting actors include Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz, Markella Kavenagh, and others. The storyline of the series has not been decided yet but it will be a prequel of the Lord of rings movie series according to the reliable sources. Fans have been super excited about the news of their favorite characters being back. Let’s hope to watch it really early and hopefully with new twists and turns. I am sure the wait will be worth!

Lord of Rings TV Series announced the names of its cast was last modified: by

Share it: