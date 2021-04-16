65 series, movies and documentaries on Netflix, HBO, Filmin, Amazon, Movistar +, Disney +, Apple TV + and Starzplay

Friday and as we prepare the plans for the weekend, a barrage of news arrives on our screens. Like every weekend, we will review the 65 series, films and documentaries that arrive from today until Sunday on Netflix, HBO, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, Disney + and Starzplay.

‘Welcome to Utmark’

Norwegian series that takes us to explore the characteristic inhabitants of a people left by the hand of God in the north of the north of the country where a new teacher arrives. Tobias Santelmann, Marie Blokhus, Alma Günther and Stig Henrik Hoff make up the main cast.

Premiere on Sunday on HBO Spain

‘I care a lot’

Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage headline this film that hits platforms after hitting theaters last week. A black comedy about an unscrupulous woman who is out to fleece unsuspecting retirees.

Premiere Friday on Amazon Prime Video

‘The Mister’

The new Disney + series revolves around an expelled NCAA coach (John Stamos) who has a chance to redeem himself by coaching an elite high school women’s basketball team. The series consists of ten episodes and is created by David E. Kelly, Dean Lorey, and Brad Garret.

Premiere Friday on Disney +

‘Black Narcissus’

Remake in three episodes of the 1947 tape. Gemma Arterton, Alessandro Nivola headline this co-production between FX and BBC in which we move to a group of nuns settling in an inaccessible palace in the Himalayas that hides many secrets.

Premiere on Friday at Movistar +

‘Confronting a Serial Killer’

Docuserie that addresses the relationship between journalist Jillian Lauren and Sam Little, the most prolific murderer in United States history, in a race against time to identify his victims.

Premiere Sunday on Starzplay

‘The guard’

From BBC America comes this new audiovisual vision of Terry Pratchett’s stupendous Discworld. With a cast led by Richard Dormer, the series follows the Ankh-Morpork Guard as they steal a book from the Invisible University Library.

Premiere on Friday at Movistar + | Review

All premieres

Netflix (every Friday)

Of the movie

‘A media voz’ (Friday)

‘Across the River’ (viernes)

‘Altsasu’ (Friday)

‘Nostalgia’ (Friday)

‘A wild love’ (Friday)

‘Archenemy’ (Friday)

‘Capone’ (Friday)

‘Carmine’ (Friday)

‘One hundred points for Julián Pintos’ (Friday)

‘Cinefilia’ (Friday)

‘Of the inconvenience of being born’ (Friday)

‘The sphere’ (Friday)

‘February’ (Friday)

‘Goodbye Mister Wong’ (Friday)

‘Gluttony’ (Friday)

‘Spell’ (Friday)

‘A Galician Story’ (Friday)

“One man” (Friday)

‘Decisive game’ (Friday)

‘Koko-di Koko-da’ (viernes)

‘Woman, woman’ (Friday)

‘Blue Doll’ (Friday)

‘Neptunia’ (Friday)

‘The Real Thing: Parte I’ (viernes)

‘The Real Thing: Part II’ (Friday)

‘The rite’ (Friday)

‘Official Short Film Section of Las Palmas: Session III’ (Friday)

‘Surviving you, always’ (sábado)

‘Synchronic. The limits of time ‘(Friday)

‘The third woman’ (Friday)

‘Tiny Tim: King for a Day’ (Friday)

‘The cathode ray tube’ (Friday)

‘Twist’ (viernes)

‘The Zillas Have a Picnic’ (viernes)

HBO Spain

Movistar +

‘The Bee Gees’ (viernes)

‘The guard’ (Friday)

‘The new white supremacism’ (Sunday)

‘The Way Back’ (viernes)

‘The turkey’ (unpublished domingo)

Disney + (every Friday)

Others

‘The year the world changed’ (Friday on Apple TV +)

‘Confronting a Serial Killer’ (domingo en Starzplay)

‘I Care a Lot’ (Friday on Amazon)

‘Mythic Quest’ Special Episode (Friday on Apple TV +)

‘Souvenir’ (Friday on Amazon)

Espinof recommends …

‘Archenemy’

A look at superheroes in the same psychological field as ‘Glass’, with a central character that raises the question of whether he is an extraterrestrial as in ‘K-Pax’ or if he is a poor man with mental problems who thinks he is, in the style from ‘Defendor’ and ‘Super’. It comes with the quality seal of the director of ‘Daniel is not real’, smaller than that, but connected at the level of the universe and shot with a great use of the widescreen and animated inserts, spirit of Forum comics from the 80s to the ‘Capa and Puñal ‘, even with sci-fi edging and echoes of’ They’re alive ‘by John Carpenter.