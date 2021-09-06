Emma Watson Will Work In Sexual Harassment Hotline

Recently, Emma Addressing the Media for his latest join for women empowerment. Harry Potter star Emma Watson is joining the team of the ‘Time’s Up’ and ‘Rights to Women’ organization. These Organizations are thinking about to launch the Sexual Harassment Hotline, and Emma Supports them.

First, they start with the UK and then move across the world. Hotline for Sexual Harassment. This British Hollywood start comes with her own country. This hotline is completely legal advisory for women. It will give free advice to women who are the victim of sexual harassment. The hotline is cost-free; the victim calls them at any time.

Official Statement of Emma

She is addressing the media and give a statement about his decision of joining ‘Time’s Up’ and ‘Right To Women’ organizations. Emma Said, “It’s completely staggering to think that this is the only service of its type given that research has found that as many as one in two women experience sexual harassment in the workplace,” Further She added, “It finally feels like people realize the scale of the problem,”

She explains thoroughly about the sexual harassment hotline. She Explained, “Understanding what your rights are, how you can assert them, and the choices you have if you’ve experienced harassment, is such a vital part of creating safe workplaces for everyone, and this advice line is such a huge development in ensuring that all women are supported, wherever we work,”

Emma is the Always the supporter of the #MeToo movement from the start. Which is starting from February of last month. For UK Based Organization, she funded the $1.4 Million donations along with Justice and Equality Fund.

Rights for Women is driving Website and according to website content. This hotline is funded by the public and starts their hotline campaign with the UK People and then around the world. For that, they get specialist legal advice on what behavior constitutes sexual harassment, how to bring a grievance against their employer, how to claim in the Employment Tribunal, settlement agreements and non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and other related legal problems.