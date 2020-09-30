Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore, what will they do after Gomorrah? The answer is hilarious

A few days ago we discovered that Gomorrah will end with season 5. The two protagonists, Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore, had already commented on the imminent conclusion of the show on social channels, but after the official ritual comments, now it’s time, also to play down a bit, for a semi-serious video.

What will the two actors made famous by the characters of Genny Savastano and Ciro Di Marzio? It is safe to bet that the two will certainly not lack work. Salvatore Esposito, for example, has already achieved international actor status, as evidenced by his presence in the cast of Fargo, while Marco D’Amore demonstrated that he could try his hand at both sides of the camera, making his directorial debut in a feature film in The Immortal, spin-off film and link between seasons 4 and 5 of Gomorrah.

In the video that appeared a few days ago on Facebook, however, the two actors, friends in real life, joke about their future. “What do we do now?” Genny’s interpreter asks worriedly. “I don’t know, let’s open one pizzeria“ proposes Marco D’Amore. At this point Salvatore Esposito replies with the idea of ​​a kiosk of taralli, accepting as plan B the colleague’s idea of ​​baking pizzas.

The video is also visible at the bottom of the news. Looking forward to the fifth and final season of GomorrahMeanwhile, here are 5 good reasons to review the series.