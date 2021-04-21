Apple iPad Pro (2021): M1 processor, 5G and MiniLED screen for a tablet closer to Mac than ever

The new iPad Pro (2021) is a full-blown revolution. Apple brings its excellent M1 processor to its Pro tablet. An important renovation that is accompanied by the inclusion of Thunderbolt, up to 2 TB and the use of a MiniLED panel with up to 1,000 nits.

These are the features of the new Apple iPad Pro (2021), available in 11 and 12.9 inches. Slim design, autonomy and power are the three assets that have stood out the most in the presentation of this new iPad Pro that also includes 5G, an improvement in the cameras and support for USB 4.

Apple iPad Pro (2021) datasheet

Apple iPad Pro (2021) the 11 “ Apple iPad Pro (2021) the 12.9 “ Dimensions 247,6 x 178,5 x 5,9 mm 280,6 x 214,9 x 6,4 mm Weight 466 g (Wi-Fi)



468 g (5G) 682 g (Wi-Fi)



684 g (5G) Screen Liquid Retina



11″ IPS (2.388 x 1.668 px)



ProMotion, True Tone



600 nits Liquid Retina XDR



12,9″ MiniLED (2.732 x 2.048 px)



ProMotion, True Tone



1.000 nits



1,000,000: 1 contrast Processor Apple M1



Eight-core CPU and GPU



Neural Engine Apple M1



Eight-core CPU and GPU



Neural Engine Memoria RAM 8 / 16 GB 8 / 16 GB Storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB



1 / 2 TB 128 / 256 / 512 GB



1 / 2 TB Cameras Principal: 12MP, f/1.8



Gran angular: 10MP, f/2.4, 125º



2x optical zoom



4K video, OIS Principal: 12MP, f/1.8



Gran angular: 10MP, f/2.4, 125º



2x optical zoom



4K video, OIS Frontal camera Great angle 12MP, f/2.4, 122º



Portrait mode, HDR, 1080p video Great angle 12MP, f/2.4, 122º



Portrait mode, HDR, 1080p video Sound Four speakers



Five microphones Four speakers



Five microphones Connectivity Wifi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G optional, LTE, iBeacon, digital compass Wifi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G optional, LTE, iBeacon, digital compass Drums 28,65 Whr 40,88 Whr Software iPadOS 14.5 iPadOS 14.5 Others Face recognition, LiDAR scanner, USB4 / Thunderbolt port Face recognition, LiDAR scanner, USB4 / Thunderbolt port Price From 879 euros (WiFi)



From 1,049 euros (5G) From 1,199 euros (WiFi)



From 1,369 euros (5G)

Mac’s M1 processor comes to iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is their most powerful tablet to date. Rather than continue betting on the iPhone chipsets or its Apple A14 processors, the company has decided to move its new ARM-based processor to the iPad Pro, bringing its range of tablets even closer to what its laptops offer.

With the M1 processor, Apple promises that “the iPad Pro will be able to do tasks from a Mac.” We have an eight-core CPU where they warn that there is a 50% jump in performance compared to the previous generation and an improvement of up to 1,500 times in graphics.

The new iPad Pro will be compatible with the haptic controls of the PS5 and Xbox One X and will include a new configuration with up to 2 TB of storage and 16 GB of RAM. Some figures typical of laptops and quite far from what most tablets usually offer, from which the iPad Pro is increasingly moving away.

At the connectivity level, the new iPad Pro (2021) offers support for Thunderbolt up to 40 Gbps and USB4 through the USB C port. It is also the first iPad with 5G connectivity and includes support for external displays with higher resolution, specifically up to 6K.

New Liquid Retina XDR display with MiniLED technology

Another of the great additions of this new generation is the new Liquid Retina XDR screen in its 12.9-inch model. It is a new panel that offers up to 1,600 nights peak maximum brightness, an average brightness of 1,000 nits and a contrast 1,000,000: 1, thanks to the use of MiniLED technology. In total, Apple explains that they have incorporated up to 10,000 of these miniLEDs in their 12.9-inch panel.

The iPad Pro (2021) has a system of four speakers, LiDAR and the functions of the iPadOS system that we had seen in previous models and this year comes in its iPadOS 14.5 version. There are no changes to Pencil, but now Scribble supports more languages, including Spanish.

The photographic section has also been updated, with a new 12 megapixel front camera with wide angle designed for iPad and focused to be used with ‘Center Stage’, your video calling application.

Versions and price of the iPad Pro (2021)

The new iPad Pro will be available in its 11-inch version from 879 euros, while the 12.9-inch model will arrive from 1.199 euros. On sale in the second half of May.

These are the prices of the new iPad Pro in Spain and their respective configurations:

11-inch iPad Pro 2021 128GB : WiFi 879 euros // 5G 1,049 euros.

: WiFi 879 euros // 5G 1,049 euros. 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 256GB : WiFi 989 euros // 5G 1,159 euros.

: WiFi 989 euros // 5G 1,159 euros. 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 512GB : WiFi 1,209 euros // 5G 1,379 euros.

: WiFi 1,209 euros // 5G 1,379 euros. 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 1TB : WiFi 1,649 euros // 5G 1,819 euros.

: WiFi 1,649 euros // 5G 1,819 euros. 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 2TB : WiFi 2,089 euros // 5G 2,259 euros.

: WiFi 2,089 euros // 5G 2,259 euros. 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 128GB : WiFi 1.199 euros // 5G 1.369 euros.

: WiFi 1.199 euros // 5G 1.369 euros. 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 256GB : WiFi 1,309 euros // 5G 1,479 euros.

: WiFi 1,309 euros // 5G 1,479 euros. 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 512GB : WiFi 1,529 euros // 5G 1,699 euros.

: WiFi 1,529 euros // 5G 1,699 euros. 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 1TB : WiFi 1,969 euros // 5G 2,139 euros.

: WiFi 1,969 euros // 5G 2,139 euros. 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 2TB: WiFi 2,409 euros // 5G 2,579 euros.

More information | Manzana