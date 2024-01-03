Sakugan Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The fall of 2021 saw a plethora of genre-bending television shows. If you’re into science fiction and mecha, you’ve probably been watching Sakugan. The uninitiated should know that Sakugan follows a father-daughter team named Memempu and Gagumber.

Humanity lives underground on this globe, most of which has remained largely uncharted and mysterious. Markers Memempu and Gagumber are responsible for exploring and mapping out these uncharted territories. Concurrently, they go on this adventure so that Memempu may see the enigmatic location she keeps seeing in her dreams.

When it comes to the Fall 2021 series, Sakugan isn’t exactly a fan favorite. The series’ 6.59/10 rating on MyAnimeList isn’t exactly stellar. But reviews and opinions on the show have been all over the map. While some liked the program, others thought it was just “meh.” But will Sakugan return for a second season, for those who are curious?

Sakugan Season 2 Renewal Status

“To be continued” was the title of Sakugan’s last episode. A second season is in the works, although nothing official has been announced just yet. Studio Satelight and no staff members have commented on the series so far. “This is not the ending”—the last scene of the pilot season—is the sole clue that the show would be renewed. Therefore, Sakugan Season 2 has not yet received an official renewal announcement.

Sakugan Season 2 Release Date

The successful anime series Sakugan’s production company, Studio Satelight, has not formally renewed it for a second season as of this writing, and we are still not confident that it will return.

The absence of public information on Sakugan’s production makes it impossible to anticipate when the second season may be released if the series gets renewed.

The continuing coronavirus epidemic likely caused the series’ postponement from its 2020 release date to October 2021. Fortunately, this has the potential to move forward the release date of season 2, most likely into the fall of 2024.

Sakugan Story

The vast subterranean labyrinth is the center of Sakugan’s narrative. Humans in Labyrinth are confined to colonies. To keep mankind alive in such hostile environments, they perform a wide range of tasks. All the subterranean laborers benefitted from Memenpu’s innovations when she was only nine years old. Everyone who watches anime has probably heard of this tale before, as it is based on a book.

Sakugan Cast

Memempu Voiced by: Kanon Amane (Japanese); Anne Yatco (English)

Voiced by: Kanon Amane (Japanese); Anne Yatco (English) Gagumber Voiced by: Hiroki Tōchi (Japanese); Christopher Corey Smith (English)

Voiced by: Hiroki Tōchi (Japanese); Christopher Corey Smith (English) Zackletu Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English)

Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English) Yuri Voiced by: Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Japanese); Adam McArthur (English)

Voiced by: Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Japanese); Adam McArthur (English) Merooro Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)

Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English) Lynda Voiced by: Minami Tsuda (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English)

Voiced by: Minami Tsuda (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English) Rufus Voiced by: Hikaru Midorikawa

Voiced by: Hikaru Midorikawa Boss Voiced by: Tsuyoshi Koyama

Voiced by: Tsuyoshi Koyama Mūro Voiced by: Misaki Watada; Sarah Anne Williams (English)

Voiced by: Misaki Watada; Sarah Anne Williams (English) DJ K Voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya

Sakugan Season 2 Plot

The book Sakugan Labyrinth Marker was written by Nekotaro Inui, and the anime Sakugan is based on it. Teamwork among Bunka Housou, DeNA, and Sotsu yielded this story’s second-place finish in Project Anima’s Science Fiction/Robot category. Square Enix also publishes Keisuke Sato’s manga adaptation.

Sakugan Season 2 will presumably pick up where Season 1 left off, with Gagumber, Memempu, Zackletu, and Yuri continuing their quest to find the strange place that keeps popping up in Memempu’s nightmares. Where exactly are they going to go next? What kind of pranks will they pull next? Is the Shibito threat fully averted in Memempu? Many unanswered issues will be addressed in the second season.

Sakugan Season 2: Is there enough source material?

Junichi Wada, the series’ director, discussed the adaptation approach in an interview with Anime Trending. The artist said that they wanted to write a fresh plot, so they roughly adapted the manga for the series. Consequently, there were several twists and turns in the plot. Literature has been the primary source for most of the ideas and personalities. The storyline, however, departs from the source material.

So, it’s hard to tell whether the manga or the book will serve as the basis for the second season. As an alternative, Season 3 will resume where Season 2 left off. Part of the plot will revolve around deconstructing the Rainbow children’s role in the maze. Being one herself also begs the issue of what lies ahead for Memenpu in the human realm.

Sakugan Season 2 Trailer

An anime series called Sakugan has already debuted its first season teaser. Season 2 of Sakugan does not yet have a trailer. Due to the anime series’ unrenewal, we will have to hold off on the trailer for a while longer. No one from the anime series’ crew or creators has communicated with us. On the other hand, Crunchyroll has Sakugan Season 1.