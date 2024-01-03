Firebrand: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Among the many films that have piqued the interest of cinephiles at the Cannes Film Festival this year, the Tudor drama Firebrand has been one of the most talked-about.

The film was directed by Karim Aïnouz of Brazil and features Alicia Vikander of Tomb Raider in the role of Catherine Parr, the last wife of the notorious King Henry VIII of England, played by Jude Law.

The video will show how she endured the ruthless monarch’s torture and how determined she was to evade the death penalty, much like Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard. So far, this is all the information we have for Firebrand.

Firebrand Release Date

In the United States, Firebrand will be released on June 21, right in the middle of the summer blockbuster season. When it premiered at the festival, the picture received rave reviews. According to reports, the cast and crew that were there were given an eight-minute standing ovation.

A video of the standing ovation during the premiere has gone viral online. A nomination for the Palme d’Or has been extended to the picture.

Firebrand Cast

Alicia Vikander as Katherine Parr

Jude Law as Henry VIII

Simon Russell Beale as Stephen Gardiner

Eddie Marsan as Edward Seymour

Maia Jemmett as Dot

Amr Waked as Dr. Mulay Al-Farabi

Erin Doherty as Anne Askew

Ruby Bentall as Cat

Bryony Hannah as Ellen

Sam Riley as Thomas Seymour

Junia Rees as Princess Elizabeth

Patsy Ferran as Princess Mary

Patrick Buckley as Prince Edward

Firebrand Plot

The screenplay was created by Henrietta Ashworth and Jessica Ashworth from the book Queen’s Gambit, written by Elizabeth Fremantle (not to be confused with The Queen’s Gambit). It is summarized here:

During the bloody Tudor era, Katherine Parr—King Henry VIII’s sixth and last wife—is appointed regent while the despot king fights abroad. Following her radical Protestant convictions, Katherine has made every effort to promote a new future.

Upon his return, the King, who is becoming more sick and paranoid by the day, unleashes his wrath on the radicals, accusing Katherine’s childhood friend of treachery and then having her burned at the stake. Katherine is battling for her life while terrified and heartbroken, but she must pretend it doesn’t exist. An air of secrecy permeates the royal residence.

Everyone is waiting for the queen to make a mistake so that Henry may crown her like his previous spouses. “Will Katherine, for the love of King and country, give in to what’s inevitable when the future we hope for is threatened by tyranny?”

About Katherine Parr

Katherine Parr was a British noblewoman who married Henry VIII in 1543 after a string of marriages and two widowhoods. Five of Henry’s earlier marriages had ended in death, divorce, or, in the instances of Wives #2 and 5, Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard, respectively, execution.

This was his sixth marriage. While Henry was away in France leading the English army, she got very close to the children, particularly Elizabeth (who would go on to become queen herself), and filled the role of regent. Even though Henry had previously issued an arrest warrant for her, the couple eventually reunited and remained married at the time of Henry’s death in 1547.

After Henry passed away, Katherine remarried; however, she succumbed to difficulties during delivery in 1548, only one year after Henry’s death.

Several films have depicted Henry VIII and his turbulent life, including Charles Laughton’s 1933 picture The Private Life of Charles VIII, and Eric Bana’s 2008 picture The Other Boleyn Girl. Damian Lewis, who previously played Henry in Wolf Hall, will be returning to the role in an upcoming adaptation of The Mirror and the Light, a work by the late Hilary Mantel.

Firebrand Trailer

Currently, Firebrand does not have a trailer. Here you will find the link to download the file when it becomes accessible.

Conclusion

Firebrand, which promises to immerse viewers in the captivating story of Katherine Parr’s strength in the turbulent court of Henry VIII, has fans eagerly awaiting its debut. With an impressive ensemble cast, expert directing, and a compelling plot, Firebrand promises to be a hit with history buffs and moviegoers alike.