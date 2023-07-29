Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 4 Release Date: Will It Ever Happen?

Sam Raimi’s characters serve as the basis for the spooky comedy series “Ash vs. Evil Dead.” Starz began airing the series on October 31, 2015, for the first time. You will enjoy this show if you are a fan of the supernatural themes and horror comedy found in Raimi’s ‘Evil Dead’ universe.

It has been thirty years since the original three ‘Evil Dead’ films were released, and that’s when the events of ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead take place. In this continuation of his story, Ash Williams is shown working at a place called the “Value Stop.” He joins forces with Pablo and Kelly to take on the Evil Dead in an effort to save humanity.

Ash, our favorite reckless and immature hero, jumped in to stop the Deadites in the first movies, and the rest is cinematic history. You’re going to really enjoy where the show goes from here. As one reviewer put it, “True to the movies that spawned it, Ash vs. Evil Dead is a gory, hilarious, and audacious resurrection of Sam Raimi’s beloved horror franchise.”

Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 4 Renewal Status

Fans were left heartbroken when Ash vs. Evil Dead was axed before its fourth season. By adapting the concept into a television series, the writers of the Evil Dead sequels were able to expand the Evil Dead mythos across three chaotic and funny seasons, giving audiences a look into the latter life of horror icon Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell).

Earlier seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead were available to watch on Netflix before the premiere of season 3. Fans loved them, and the creators hoped their popularity would carry over to Season 2. A significant drop in live viewers was observed during season 3. Despite the cliffhanger conclusion, Starz decided to cancel Ash vs. Evil Dead because they didn’t want to be at Netflix’s mercy.

The actors were vocal and supportive of Ash vs. Evil Dead continuing through season 4. After hearing that Ash vs. Evil Dead had been canceled, dedicated viewers took to social media to launch a #BringBackBoomstick campaign in honor of Ash’s shotgun, which he called his “boomstick.” Many fans of the series anticipated that Netflix or another streaming service would pick it up and give it a fitting conclusion, but the Ash vs. Evil Dead termination was announced as final.

Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 4 Release Date

Ash vs. Evil Dead is no longer airing on Starz. Ash vs. Evil Dead has decided to end after Season 3. Although Starz has not announced its intentions for the next season, anything is possible. There are no known plans or airdates for Season 4 as of July 2023.

Ash vs. Evil Dead Storyline

The series is a continuation of the Evil Dead film franchise and takes place roughly 30 years after the events of the first three films. The stock guy at the “Value Stop” is what Ash Williams does for a living. His pal Pablo and Pablo’s crush Kelly are both employees at the shop.

Since his return from 1300 AD at the conclusion of Army of Darkness, Ash has apparently done very little with his life; he spends the first few episodes of the series living in a trailer and frequenting dive bars. However, Ash will soon have to abandon his mundane life in order to become a hero once again by picking up arms and confronting the titular Evil Dead. Pablo and Kelly are inspired to help him in his mission to preserve the world.

Ash vs. Evil Dead Cast

Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams: Ash has changed in the 30 years since Army of Darkness. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Campbell stated, “Ash has survivor’s guilt.

Ray Santiago as Pablo Simon Bolivar: A co-worker who became Ash’s loyal sidekick.

Dana DeLorenzo as Kelly Maxwell / Sorceress Kaya: An occasionally moody and initially reluctant co-worker of Ash and Pablo, Kelly is dragged into the fight against evil after she is orphaned.

Jill Marie Jones as Amanda Fisher: A Michigan State Trooper who set out to find Ash following the death of her partner.

Lucy Lawless as Ruby Knowby / Rebecca Prevett: A mysterious figure who is on a quest to hunt down the source of the recent evil outbreaks.

Michelle Hurd as Linda Bates-Emery: Ash’s high school girlfriend who is now married to Emery

Ted Raimi as Chet Kaminski: A hard-partying old childhood friend of Ash’s who was secretly intimate with Ash’s sister

Pepi Sonuga as Lacey Emery: Thomas’ and Linda’s 17-year-old daughter who becomes possessed by Kandarian spirits and is killed by Kelly.

Arielle Carver-O’Neill as Brandy Barr Williams: Ash’s long-lost daughter, a smart middle-class American high school senior whose life is upended when she finds herself caught up in violent demonic events that result in her mother’s death

Lindsay Farris as Dalton: A member of the Knights of Sumeria, an ancient order dedicated to battling evil.

Samara Weaving as Heather: The sole survivor of a hiking group, she is rescued by Pablo and Kelly when they reach the cabin.

Hemky Madera as El Brujo: Pablo’s shaman uncle, Ash, Pablo and Kelly go to him for help against the Kandarian Demon.

Lee Majors as Brock Williams: Ash’s father, whom Ash has not seen in 30 or so years, since the events of Evil Dead.

Stephen Lovatt as Sheriff Thomas Emery: The husband of Linda whom Ash used to pick on in highschool.

Joel Tobeck as Baal: A diabolical demon and Ruby’s ex-husband who wants the Necronomicon for his own nefarious purposes.

Emilia Burns as Zoë: a Knight of Sumeria who helps Ash in his crusade.

Katrina Hobbs as Candace Barr: An ex-girlfriend of Ash’s who is the mother of their daughter Brandy.

Rebekkah Farrell as Linda

Ellen Sandweiss returning as Cheryl Williams

Nicholas Hope as Professor Raymond Knowby

Kelvin Taylor as an Orderly

Jeffrey Thomas as Stanley Gibson

Ash vs. Evil Dead Trailer

Watch the third season’s trailer while we wait for updates on Ash vs. Evil Dead’s fourth season.

Ash vs. Evil Dead Age Rating

TV-MA indicates that youngsters under the age of 17 should not watch Ash vs. Evil Dead. The following may be present in the show: strong language, sexual content, or graphic violence.