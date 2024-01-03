Wonder Egg Priority Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

‘Wonder Egg Priority,’ created by CloverWorks Studios, is a unique horror fantasy TV anime that delves into psychological difficulties through the use of metaphors and imagination. The anime follows 14-year-old protagonist Ai Ooto as she discovers and hatches a Wonder Egg.

Her buddy Koito Nagase committed suicide as a result of intense bullying, but she learns that she can save the eggs’ occupants from the Wonder Killers and the Seeno Evils, and then she can bring Koito back to life. She befriends Momoe Sawaki, Neiru Aonuma, and Rika Kawai, all of whom are on a mission to safeguard the Egg People and bring back certain people.

After its debut, the show was met with rave reviews from reviewers who lauded its beautiful animation, thought-provoking ideas, and multi-layered characters. This is all the information we have on a potential second season of “Wonder Egg Priority,” in case you were wondering.

Wonder Egg Priority Season 2 Renewal Status

Launched just in March of 2021, this anime is brand new and full of potential. Despite the show’s meteoric rise to stardom, the studio has yet to confirm whether or not it will renew it for a second season.

Wonder Egg Priority’s best anime prize in 2021 is a factor in the continuation of the series, but the main issue is with the production company.

It is hard to think that this series would be subject to the studio’s notorious policy of not producing sequels to its blockbuster productions. Season 2 of Wonder Egg Priority might premiere in 2024, however, if the studio reconsiders.

Wonder Egg Priority Season 2 Release Date

Just recently, the first season of the anime debuted. With its March 2021 broadcast date, the anime is quite fresh. It takes a long time to adapt an anime, regardless of how well-known or popular the original series is. The first season only premiered a few months ago, so for the time being, all you can do is wait. The show was nominated for best anime in 2021.

But there’s an issue with this. Regarding the revival of the show, Studio Clover Works has remained mum. It also has no current intention to proceed with this one.

Furthermore, it is not feasible to adapt it for a sequel if there is insufficient source material. I find it surprising that the studio seldom makes sequels to its popular anime. However, the crew may consider this one, given that the anime has such a large following.

Wonder Egg Priority Story

After her best friend Koito Nagase takes his own life, the protagonist, Ai Ohto, decides to take a temporary hiatus from school. Ai uncovers a gachapon machine that gives out a “Wonder Egg” while on a late-night stroll with an enigmatic voice guiding her to an abandoned arcade.

When the Wonder Egg opens that night, it reveals a girl that Ai must save from a legion of monsters known as the “Seeno Evils” in his dream world.

After hearing from the voice that if she saves enough people in this world, Koito may return, Ai is determined to keep purchasing Wonder Eggs and defending the people within. Ai encounters three other girls—Neiru Aonuma, Rika Kawai, and Momoe Sawaki—who are going through the same thing she is.

Wonder Egg Priority Cast

Ai Ohto Voiced by: Kanata Aikawa (Japanese); Mikaela Krantz (English)

Voiced by: Kanata Aikawa (Japanese); Mikaela Krantz (English) Neiru Aonuma Voiced by: Tomori Kusunoki (Japanese); Dawn M. Bennett (English)

Voiced by: Tomori Kusunoki (Japanese); Dawn M. Bennett (English) Rika Kawai Voiced by: Shuka Saitō (Japanese); Anairis Quiñones (English)

Voiced by: Shuka Saitō (Japanese); Anairis Quiñones (English) Momoe Sawaki Voiced by: Hinaki Yano (Japanese); Michelle Rojas (English)

Voiced by: Hinaki Yano (Japanese); Michelle Rojas (English) Koito Nagase Voiced by: Azusa Tadokoro (Japanese); Suzie Yeung (English)

Voiced by: Azusa Tadokoro (Japanese); Suzie Yeung (English) Shūichirō Sawaki Voiced by: Masatomo Nakazawa (Japanese); Stephen Fu (English)

Voiced by: Masatomo Nakazawa (Japanese); Stephen Fu (English) Acca Voiced by: Yūya Uchida (Japanese); Brendan Blaber (English)

Voiced by: Yūya Uchida (Japanese); Brendan Blaber (English) Ura-Acca Voiced by: Hiroki Takahashi (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English)

Voiced by: Hiroki Takahashi (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English) Frill Voiced by: Megumi Yamaguchi (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English)

Wonder Egg Priority Season 2 Plot

At the end of the first season, the show’s penultimate episode, “Unvanquished Warrior,” left viewers with several doubts. Dot murdered Rika’s pomander, Mannen, and Rika is wrathful for vengeance. She is then forbidden from returning to the Egg World.

Mr. Sakaki, the wonder killer, is Ai’s next target, and she must safeguard her parallel version. Parallel Ai is persuaded to reconcile with her mother after Ai confesses her remorse. After they vanquish Mr. Sakaki and finish the game, they are confronted by Kirara, the agent of Frills.

Ai from the parallel universe leaps in front of Ai from the actual world, has her eyes gouged, and saves Ai’s life in the season one finale.

There was a lot of confusion and criticism after the first season finale. It was mostly for the show’s storyline twist in the previous three episodes. Episode 11, in which Frill is introduced and the plot is drastically altered, is the subject of unanimous condemnation from fans.

What happened to Koito? That was meant to be the major topic for the first ten episodes, yet viewers are still wondering about it at the conclusion. Fortunately, the Wonder Egg Priority Special Episode provides the solution to Koito’s tale. Concerning the 14-year-old girl’s suicide, viewers of Wonder Egg Priority Season 2 would want to discover Frill’s connection to the case.

After Frill is burned to death, how are the three monsters she created—Dot, Hyphen, and Kirara—alive? Is Frill still alive? We last saw her being burned to death by Ura-Aca. Since Ura-Acca is never named as the show’s originator, we’re hoping that season two will shed light on their creation.

Wonder Egg Priority Season 2 Trailer

There has been no official word on a comeback; hence, there will be no new trailer. It seems like filming will take some time; as of yet, we are unaware that it has even begun.

Where to watch Wonder Egg Priority?

Enjoy the program online on Funimation, just as the channel first broadcast it. View the anime online by streaming it.