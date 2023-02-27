Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Since June 19, 2021, when the live-streamed news that Youjo Senki, also known as The Saga of Tanya the Evil, is emerging back for a second season, fans have been happy. However, what can we look forward to in Season 2, as well as when it will come out? Let’s break it down.

Youjo Senki is a popular isekai military fantasy animated movie based on the same-named light novel series by Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki. For those who need a refresher, the series was written by Carlo Zen as well as illustrated by Shinobu Shinotsuki.

Tanya Degurechaff, a reborn Japanese salaryman who wants to stay out of the fray and avoid dying, is the main character of the series.

The first season, which was animated by Studio NUT and directed by Yutaka Uemura, came out in Japan in January 2017 as well as quickly got a huge fan base.

Fans have been waiting for Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 to come out, and we have good news: the director and studio will be back for the second season. Fans from all over the world are getting ready for the next part of Tanya’s epic journey, and the clock is ticking.

Isekai heroes have indeed been reborn as almost everything at this point. Heroes in manga like “Re: Zero” as well as “Kono Suba” no longer just walk into a modern paradigm with the same bodies they had before.

If the main character of your Sekai doesn’t come back as a slime, a spider, or another creature very different from who they used to be, you might be behind the times. “Saga of Tanya the Evil” will not let us down in this way.

Even though it’s not as bad as turning into slime in a fantasy land, the main character of “Saga of Tanya the Evil” is reborn as a little girl in an altered version of Imperial Germany during World War I.

The man who ends up being Tanya was once a mean-spirited atheist businessman. He gets a second chance at life just for answering back to an individual who asserts to be God.

He comes back as an infant blonde girl who lives on an alternate Earth in which magic is real. Tanya’s natural talent for magic and lack of remorse get her a leading position inside the Imperial Forces when she is still a child.

This 2017 anime is interesting from the start because Tanya’s appearance, surroundings, and ruthless behavior are so different from what she is used to.

Tanya’s story, on the other hand, seemed to be over until fairly recently. Since the anime’s 2019 film series, there hasn’t been any new content, so fan girls of “Saga of Tanya the Evil” have been starving for more.

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 Release Date

No one has said when Saga of Tanya: The Evil Season will be released. On June 19, 2021, though, it was said that the second episode of Saga of Tanya the Evil had already been made. You can see the teaser video and key visual that went along with the news above.

Given how long Season 2 has already been in production, we’d say that Saga of Tanya the Evil: Season 2 must come out in 2023.

Season 2 of Saga of Tanya the Evil will not be a movie. Instead, a new season will air on TV. But there is already a movie about the Saga of Tanya the Evil.

The movie came out on February 8, 2019, and it was called “Saga of Tanya the Evil- the Movie,” which was a good choice. So, fans can watch the movie while they wait for the news about the second season of Saga of Tanya the Evil to also be released.

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 Cast

Since this is an anime show, there is no cast. It shows the characters and the voice actors who did their voices.

Tanya Degurechaff is indeed a pretty young girl with blue eyes and blonde hair. She can fly because she can use magic. The voice of this character was done by Aoi Yuki.

Tanya Degurechaff’s second lieutenant is named Viktoriya Ivanovna. She ran away from the Russian Revolution and knows a lot about Tanya. She’s afraid of that, but she likes who she is. She knows that just being mean to soldiers is the best way to make sure they don’t die. Saori Hayami gave this person a voice.

Erich Rerugen is the Imperial Military’s, Lieutenant Colonel. He has known Tanya since Helen joined the army. During Tanya’s training, he learned what she was really like. The voice of this character was done by Shin-Ichiro Miki. The show also has other characters as well as voice actors.

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 Trailer

Get ready to dive into the next chapter of Saga of Tanya the Evil. Kadokawa’s latest teaser gives us a sneak peek at Season 2 while we eagerly wait for the official trailer.

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 Plot

After the 2019 movie, Tanya gets moved away from the action so she can study combined arms tactics. She is happy about this at first, but Hans von Zettour tells her, in a move she didn’t see coming, that she will be in charge of the 8th Kampfgruppe to place her research to a test.

Being X, who remains determined to turn Tanya, who is a firm atheist, into a true believer, is, of course, behind all of this. All of this ties into the growing conflict that the Season 2 preview hints at.

The voiceover in the trailer says that the Empire has enemies on any side because it likes to fight. The rest of the world is afraid of them, which is making more trouble.

But Zettour says that there is a plan to “fix the mistake,” which is to get rid of the single officer. We can guess that this officer is Tanya, but we won’t know for sure till we find out more concerning Season 2.

We do know that the initial season of an anime is predicated on the initial three volumes of a gentle novel and that the movie coming out in 2019 is based just on the fourth volume. It makes sense that Season 2 would then pick up where Season 1 left off.

In Volume 5, winter is coming and the top people in the Empire can’t even decide if they should attack or stay inside until the most awful weather is over. Tanya’s Salamander unit has been given a tough mission that could decide the path of the Empire and maybe even the outcome of the whole war.