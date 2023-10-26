Sabikui Bisco Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

The Japanese light book series by Shinji Cobkubo and K Akagashi that the anime ‘Sabikui Bisco’ or ‘Rust-Eater Bisco’ is based on serves as inspiration for this action-adventure show. Rust was all that was left after a scourge of winds carrying mushroom spores swept over post-apocalyptic Japan.

Bisco Akaboshi is a deadly criminal with a hidden agenda: he spreads fungus to improve soil quality. After hearing about the devastation caused by rust-spreading mushrooms, he teams up with a young doctor named Milo Nekoyanagi and sets out into the Japanese waste to find a solution.

Sabikui Bisco Season 2

The show’s original idea and well-executed action scenes have won praise from reviewers. As a result, it should come as no surprise that it has amassed a respectable worldwide fan base. When the first season of ‘Sabikui Bisco’ ended, fans were left wondering whether and when the show would continue. If that’s the case, you can count on us.

Sabikui Bisco Season 2 Renewal Status

The news that Studio Oz will once again be in charge of animation for season two is really intriguing. We were all blown away by their incredible job in the pilot, and we eagerly anticipate season two. You can count on nothing less than first-rate animation and meticulous care for detail.

Sabikui Bisco Season 2 Release Date

Sabikui Bisco Season 2 has not yet been given a concrete premiere date. The first season took around a year to film, thus the second won’t likely be broadcast until 2024 at the earliest. It’s important to note that this is all conjecture and that delays or revisions might occur for any number of reasons, like the COVID-19 pandemic, the accessibility of the crew and cast, or the source material.

About Sabikui Bisco

Sabikui Bisco is a popular series of Japanese science fiction light novels by Shinji Cobkubo and K. Akagishi. Mocha’s beautiful world-building illustrations are shown. Since its launch in March 2018, the series has gained praise. Eight volumes have been published by ASCII Media Works under the prestigious Dengeki Bunko label. The rights to publish this thrilling light book in North America are owned by Yen Press.

Sabikui Bisco Story

The story takes place on a rust-ravaged post-apocalyptic planet. Bisco Akaboshi plays the role of a mushroom hunter in quest of the rare Sabikui fungus. The fungus may break down the rust and bring life back to the barren earth. He recruits a young doctor named Milo Nekoyanagi to help him in his quest to find the miraculous mushroom and, eventually, save humanity.

Sabikui Bisco Cast

Bisco Akaboshi Voiced by: Ryōta Suzuki(Japanese); Kyle Igneczi(English)

Milo Nekoyanagi Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae(Japanese); Brandon McInnis(English)

Pawoo Nekoyanagi Voiced by: Reina Kondō(Japanese); Anastasia Muñoz(English)

Jabi Voiced by: Shirō Saitō(Japanese); David Novinski(English)

Kurokawa Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda(Japanese); Josh Putnam(English)

Tirol Ōchagama Voiced by: Miyu Tomita(Japanese); Brittney Karbowski(English)

Sabikui Bisco Season 2 Plot

Bisco morphs in the season 1 finale and fights the Kurokawa Tetsujin, but has little effect on him. Tirol tells him to put all of his energy toward defeating the iron mask. After joining forces with Pawoo for a devastating onslaught, the mask is removed. However, the pair continues to be the target of persistent assaults. In the end, Bisco utilizes the Rust Eater mushrooms to destroy Tetusjin. Pawoo is chosen as the new governor of Imihama after the fight, and Bisco and Milo depart the area after giving the officials Rust Eater shots to keep them alive.

The Japanese government will issue an arrest warrant for Milo and Bisco in Season 2 and publicly identify them as dangerous criminals. The police will investigate them for the alleged crime of providing free assistance to those in need. In the meanwhile, Bisco’s condition will worsen, landing him in a heap of problems. To take action, he and Milo will go to Shimane to visit the legendary immortal monk Kelshinha.

Sabikui Bisco Season 2 Trailer

Sabikui Bisco Season 2 has not yet had an official trailer released. You may, however, check out the teaser video that was shown with the Season 2 announcement. Bisco, Milo, and Akutagawa are shown in front of a massive mushroom-like edifice in the teaser image, which may have something to do with the etiology of the rusting sickness and the mushroom spores. The teaser image also provides a glimpse at some of the new settings and characters that will debut in the upcoming second season.

Where to watch Sabikui Bisco Season 2?

Sabikui Bisco Season 1 is available in many languages on the anime streaming websites Crunchyroll and Funimation. The first season of Sabikui Bisco is now airing on Yomiuri TV in Japan. When Season 2 of Sabikui Bisco premieres, we anticipate that it will be made accessible on these services as well.

Conclusion

Fans will find this anime series, with its blend of action, adventure, and post-apocalyptic, to be a refreshing and exciting watch. It has been well-praised for its captivating characters, exciting plot, and beautiful presentation. Sabikui Bisco is highly recommended for anyone looking for a new anime to watch.