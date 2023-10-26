Sasaki and Miyano Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The number of Japanese anime shows is rising, and the variety and success of the genre continue to amaze viewers throughout. You can find any kind of anime series these days, and nobody seems to mind. Romance is one of the most widely read and most widely enjoyed genres. However, as a means of keeping people interested, the definition of love has been shifting often throughout time. Both Sasaki and Miyano, two new anime series from Japan, are generating a lot of buzz outside.

Sasaki and Miyano Season 2

The famous book series by Shou Harusono that served as inspiration for Sasaki and Miyano follows two high school students who fall in love after discovering they have a passion for the same things. The first season was very well welcomed by the powers that be. The audience is eagerly anticipating season two. Since the first season was well-received, it’s safe to guess what will happen to Sasaki and Miyano going forward.

Whether or not Season 2 of Sasaki and Miyano will be produced is the subject of this article. If you want to learn more about the show, read on.

Sasaki and Miyano Season 2 Renewal Status

There has been no official word on whether or not Sasaki and Miyano will return for a second season. Since the first season just concluded and there is still enough of source material to adapt into an anime film, a second season seems probable. After considering everything, it’s safe to say that a second season of Sasaki and Miyano is likely. It’s only that we can’t predict when it could occur.

Sasaki and Miyano Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of ‘Sasaki and Miyano’ debuted on January 10, 2022, and ended on March 28, 2022, a span of almost 2.5 months. There are 12 episodes in the first season, and each one lasts between 22 and 24 minutes.

It took a little over a year to complete the animation and release it on November 20, 2020. Remember that the anime business was shaken the year the worldwide coronavirus first arrived. The simple fact that the program was made despite so many obstacles bodes well for the rapid release of subsequent episodes. If the production timetable for Sasaki and Miyano is usual, season 2 should premiere in the middle of 2024.

About Sasaki and Miyano

Since February 26, 2016, you may follow the serialization of this Sh Harusono-created comic on the Pixiv Comic website. Since September 26, 2016, Media Factory has been compiling the chapters into tankbon volumes, with a total of 9 volumes as of July 27, 2022.

Starting on March 15, 2019, the same author’s spinoff series Hirano to Kagiura has been published in Monthly Comic Gene. As of February 26, 2022, there were three volumes of the chapters gathered in tankbon format, which had been available from the original release date of June 27, 2019.

Two books based on Sasaki and Miyano were released between March 26, 2020, and January 27, 2022. On October 26, 2018, a book based on Hirano to Kagiura was published.

A November 2020 anime release date has been revealed. Studio Deen animated the film under the direction of Shinji Ishihara; Yoshiko Nakamura wrote the screenplay; Maki Fujii created the characters; and Kana Shibue scored the film, which became a television series. From January 10 until March 28, 2022, the series broadcast in Japan on Tokyo MX and its sister stations.

Sasaki and Miyano Story

The characters of “Sasaki to Miyano” are two high schoolers who, although sharing a name, couldn’t be more different from one another: Sasaki and Miyano. Sasaki is tall, gorgeous, and popular with women, whereas Miyano is little and attractive but is sometimes mistaken for a woman. Despite their differences, they grow to love one another and become best friends.

The series was based on a popular manga of the same name by Shou Harusono. This manga has become popular due to its upbeat tone, likable heroes, and charming romance. Critics and fans agree that the show’s success stems from the quality of the voice acting and the show’s commitment to the source material.

Sasaki and Miyano Cast

Yoshikazu Miyano Voiced by: Soma Saito(Japanese); Joshua Waters(English)

Shūmei Sasaki Voiced by: Yusuke Shirai(Japanese); Kellen Goff(English)

Taiga Hirano Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka(Japanese); Brandon McInnis(English)

Jirō Ogasawara Voiced by: Yūki Ono(Japanese); Jonah Scott(English)

Masato Hanzawa Voiced by: Yuma Uchida(Japanese); Brendan Blaber(English)

Tasuku Kuresawa Voiced by: Ryōhei Arai(Japanese); Kayleigh McKee(English)

Gonsaburō Tashiro Voiced by: Mitsuhiro Ichiki(Japanese); Y. Chang(English)

Sasaki and Miyano Season 2 Plot

In the closing episode of the first season, Miyano accepts Sasaki kissing him. When the latter makes an attempt, however, Sasaki hesitates and begins to second-guess himself. He feels bad that he tried to kiss Miyano before they were officially dating, and he hates himself for doing so. Miyano, meantime, is looking for him anxiously so that he may tell her how he really feels about Sasaki. When they eventually reconnect, Miyano and Sasaki go to a park where Miyano confesses his feelings for Sasaki. They finally give in and kiss and embrace each other.

Sasaki and Miyano are set to begin dating in the second season. However, the pair will have to overcome obstacles that same-sex couples still, sadly, have to deal with in the current world. The more they discover about each other and confide in one another, the closer they will become.

Sasaki and Miyano Season 2 Trailer

No information on when Season 2 of Sasaki and Miyano will launch has been made public, as was reported before in this article.

Where to watch Sasaki and Miyano?

Fans of all ages remain captivated by the Sasaki-Miyano series. Anime fans may watch the show on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Crunchyroll provides access to the program in its original form as well as dubbed versions in a number of languages. The performance is available in high definition (HD) on all streaming platforms with subtitles so that spectators may experience it in the highest possible quality.

Sasaki and Miyano Rating

Sasaki to Miyano’s first season was lauded by critics for its subtle and realistic portrayal of addiction and mental health.The film “Sasaki to Miyano” has been well received by both viewers and critics. After receiving feedback from over 14,000 viewers, the show’s rating increased to 8.23 on MyAnimeList and 7.7 on IMDb.