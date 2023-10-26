Taboo Tattoo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Some anime series have a lasting effect on viewers, while others leave them excitedly anticipating the next installment. Since its premiere seven years ago, fans of “Taboo Tattoo” have been eagerly awaiting the return of the show for a second season.

The anime “Taboo Tattoo” is based on the manga of the same name and comes from Japan. The first episode of the anime aired on July 4, 2016, and the last episode aired on September 19, 2016. While the manga was well-received by fans all around the globe, the anime was met with more criticism than acclaim.

Taboo Tattoo Season 2

Based on the opinions of almost 124,140 users of MyAnimeList, “Taboo Tattoo” has been given a rating of 5.74/10. The average rating for an anime on Crunchyroll is just 2.3 stars. Funimation, however, is an anomaly, with a 4.5/5 rating for the program. The fact that views on the anime are so split means it falls somewhere in the center, neither excelling nor plunging into the pit of mediocrity. We’ll go inside the world of “Taboo Tattoo” and discuss the show’s potential for a second season.

Taboo Tattoo Season 2 Renewal Status

There has been no official word on whether or not Taboo Tattoo will return for a second season. There is still material to adapt from the initial manga series, and that’s not even adding the possibility of unique storylines, so the fate of a second season is up in the air six years after the first aired. Despite this, Taboo Tattoo was a fascinating show, and a second season is feasible (though doubtful) given what we know today.

The next paragraphs will detail what we know and don’t know about a second season of Taboo Tattoo. You’ll learn a lot more about this interesting anime series, the future of which is still extremely unknown, including when it could be released, whether or not there is a trailer, and what the tale might be about.

Taboo Tattoo Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of Taboo Tattoo is exceedingly improbable for various reasons, which will be discussed below. The first and foremost reason is that the manga series has concluded, making it unlikely that a new season could be made.

There are, however, exceptions when a sequel is made to an anime after the source has concluded if the anime meets certain conditions. To be lucrative enough for a second run, it has to be popular, or at least become an attraction of interest, and do well on DVD and BD sales. Sales have suffered since Taboo Tattoo was never very well-liked to begin with.

Taboo Tattoo Story

Seigi obtains a mysterious tattoo from a homeless guy he helped escape from some goons. As a result of this decision, Seigi finds himself in the center of a fight between a secret U.S. Army unit and the Kingdom of Selinistan for the possession of ancient treasures known as “Power Crests,” which may tip the global power balance if used as weapons.

Taboo Tattoo Cast

Justice “Seigi” Akatsuka Voiced by: Makoto Furukawa(Japanese); Justin Briner(English)

Bluesy “Izzy” Fruesy Voiced by: Mikako Komatsu(Japanese); Monica Rial(English)

Tōko Ichinose Voiced by: Chika Anzai(Japanese); Jad Saxton(English)

Tom Shredfield Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita(Japanese); Chris Bevins (English)

Lisa Lovelock Voiced by: Eri Kitamura(Japanese); Jamie Marchi(English)

Colonel Sanders Voiced by: Tesshō Genda(Japanese); Christopher Sabat(English)

Souha Tamaki Voiced by: Nobuyuki Hiyama(Japanese); Ricco Fajardo(English)

Brad Blackstone “BB” Voiced by: Toshiyuki Morikawa(Japanese); J. Michael Tatum(English)

Professor Wiseman Voiced by: Show Hayami(Japanese); Jeremy Schwartz(English)

Aryabhata “Arya” Voiced by: Akari Kitō(Japanese); Carli Mosier(English)

Iltutmish “Il” Voiced by: Shiori Izawa(Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft(English)

Cal Shekar Voiced by: Hitomi Nabatame(Japanese); Rachel Robinson(English)

R.R. Lurker Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda(Japanese); Andrew Love(English)

Kujuri Voiced by: Ai Kayano (Japanese); Tia Ballard(English)

Taboo Tattoo Ending

In the first season of Taboo Tattoo, Seigi, a brilliant martial artist, became mixed up in a dangerous conspiracy involving the powerful tattoos known as “Taboo Tattoos.” Along the way, he befriended a diverse cast of characters, including a mysterious tattooed woman named “Izzy” and a ferocious American soldier named “Bluesy Fluesy.” Together, they fought the dangerous Selinistan Kingdom, whose members wanted to steal the tattoos’ magical powers for themselves. However, this success did not come without great cost.

Seigi and his followers were saddened by the loss of Tom, a close friend and fellow martial artist who was killed in the last battle. In their never-ending war against the dangerous realm of Taboo Tattoo, Seigi and his surviving companions face many challenges and unknowns. As a result, the season concluded on a downbeat note.

Taboo Tattoo Season 2 Plot

Even while a second season is far from certain, supporters aren’t giving up hope just yet. They want to hear from the producers officially because they want to see the anime end the right way. There has been much conjecture that the producers are already hard at work on Season 2.

Is it possible that Season 2 of “Taboo Tattoo” will premiere before the year 2022 comes to a close? It’s possible, but until it’s declared publicly, it’s still only a possibility. Fans should keep a lookout for more developments from the studio.

Taboo Tattoo Rating

Overall, critics have been unkind to Taboo Tattoo. The average rating across all platforms is a low 5.74/10. This is an indication of the show’s unfavorable critical and audience reaction.

Taboo Tattoo Season 2 Trailer

There currently is no official announcement either way as to whether or not Taboo Tattoo will return for a second season. Therefore, there is no Season 2 teaser available at this time. The studio must first confirm the show’s renewal before a trailer may be posted. Season 1 may be rewatched and speculation regarding season 2 can continue till then.

Conclusion

Season 2 of “Taboo Tattoo” is torn between hope and doubt as its future approaches. Even while there is optimism in the shape of existing canon and devoted fans, we still need to wait for confirmation from the authors. Fans have been wondering whether Season 2 of “Taboo Tattoo” would ever be made since, until then, very little is known about the show’s universe.