Ryan Spindell tells us about his movie 'The Mortuary Collection'

Not long ago we told you about the last horror anthology film that caught our attention, 'The Mortuary Collection'. The film, made up of different horror stories at different times, is starred (among others) by Jacob Elordi, one of the teenagers of 'Euphoria', and has been written, produced and directed by Ryan Spindell, with whom we have chatted a little more in depth about the great challenge that has involved carrying out all these tasks in his first film.

How did you make the decision to produce, write and direct your own movie? You have to be very brave.

Brave or … very naive. The debate is open. Like most things in the indie film world, the decision to write, direct, and produce came more out of necessity than choice. Hollywood is a strange place. You can work in the industry for years, be moderately successful, and never have a chance to do something. I think it was Danny Boyle who said that becoming a director is like waiting in a massive queue to go through a single door. Sooner or later, all healthy people leave the queue and only the craziest people stay long enough to survive.

I have lived in Los Angeles for several years and no matter how many scripts I have written, how many short films or meetings I did, it became clear to me that if I ever wanted to make a feature film, I would have to do it myself. At the time, I didn't have the money or resources to make a full 90-minute movie, but I could muster enough to make a short, and if I did it once a year for several years, I would eventually have a feature film on my hands. .

Trapdoor

Looking back now, it is a very crazy idea, but at desperate times, desperate measures. We started with a Kickstarter campaign to raise money and made the first short, 'The Babysitter Murders'. Fortunately, it was great at festivals, and that helped us find an investor who was interested in financing the rest of the shorts in one go. This was a blessing and a curse, because we had little money to make the full movie, but now we had to make four short films at once. It took almost five years from start to finish, but we were able to make a crazy and ambitious movie on our own terms, and I will always be eternally grateful for that.

'The Babysitter Murders' is a kind of tribute to Carpenter, what other directors have inspired you in this anthology?

In many ways, 'The Mortuary Collecion' has a little bit of everything I love about horror. I feel that this is a natural instinct for a filmmaker who makes his debut and does not know if he will ever have this opportunity again. But it's also one of the best things about anthologies, as it gives you the freedom to play across multiple sub-genres. Some of the biggest influences on this film were Peter Jackson, Sam Raimi, Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

Trapdoor

The film is very beautiful, visually speaking, do you give much importance to aesthetics even making terror?

It is a wonderful compliment. Thank you. I have a background in art and photography and the staging of a film has always been particularly important to me. When you select great actors, they bring you the acting, but it's through production design and photography that a director can drive the narrative in interesting ways, especially in horror, where the universe of the story is almost as important. like history itself.

What was it like working with Jacob Elordi?

Honestly, he's one of the most natural and talented actors I've ever worked with, which is frustrating because he's also so handsome!

Trapdoor

Do you think the anthologies are a little vilified in genre cinema?

The problem is that the film industry has become so homogenized that the public is not used to movies that dramatically change the format. They are used to a story that lasts over 80 minutes and have a hard time processing anything that breaks that mold. The solution, IMHO, is to make more anthology films so that people can adapt to the format. It is also important that we horror fans support these films in order to show what power they have and what can be a financial success.

In fact, I made a documentary short film with my producer partner Ben Hethcoat on this subject called, 'We come in pieces' which you can see right here.

After watching the end of the movie, would you do a sequel?

I would love to do a sequel, God knows I have the stories for it. An even better format could be an anthology series like 'Tales from the Crypt' that would focus on well-written horror stories created by the next wave of fantasy genre filmmakers.

Trapdor

Your work generally has a very marked vintage aesthetic, are you attracted to this type of aesthetic?

I am a supporter of genre-specific movies in one period, but I also think vintage aesthetics is a great way to transport an audience to another time and place. It is great to get them out of their heads and let them into the world of history. I'm also interested in working in a modern environment, but I'm sure even that would have a fair amount of classic design.

Would you produce, write and direct your next movie, or has one been enough?

While it's exciting to have power in all those different aspects of the filming process, it would also be nice to have the ability to focus on one (or maybe two) of those jobs and let more talented people take care of the rest.

Any future project?

Yes! Last year I had a chance to work with Sam Raimi (a personal hero) on a new horror anthology series called '50 States of Fright 'and it was great! I am currently working on the second season of the series.